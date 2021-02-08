Xiaomi’s Mi 11 Goes Global, Here’s What We Know About It

Chinese smartphone giant Xiaomi on Monday released its latest flagship, the Mi 11 in Europe. Having previously been launched in China, the device marked the debut for Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 888 chipset. The device also ditched the charger in the box, which made headlines, that being said, the company is offering an option to get the charger in the box if one wishes for a charger, free of charge. The Mi 11 includes some stand out features such as a 108MP sensor, 120Hz display and up to 55W GaN-based fast charging. Here are the specifications for the same.

Xiaomi Mi 11: Specifications and Features

The Mi 11 was part of the headlines mainly due to the Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 SoC, which is paired with LPDDR5 based RAM and UFS 3.1 storage. This makes the device a powerhouse, capable of handling everything that a user wishes to throw at the device.

In terms of the display, the smartphone sports a 6.81-inch WQHD+ panel with a refresh rate of 120Hz, paired with a 480Hz touch sampling rate. The display also has a peak brightness of 1500 nits, which indicates that outdoor usage will not be impacted due to any lack of brightness.

As for the camera side of things, the device features a triple camera setup towards the rear, consisting of a 108MP primary sensor, paired with a 13MP ultra-wide sensor and a third 5MP macro sensor. For selfies, the device relies on a 20MP sensor.

To top everything off, the device comes with a 4600mAh battery with support for 55W wired fast charging and up to 50W wireless charging. There is a 55W GaN charger inside the box (Europe). As for the audio, the device consists of dual stereo speakers, which indicate towards good, if not great content consumption capabilities. Dual headphone support is also present on the Mi 11.

Xiaomi Mi 11: Pricing and Availability

The Mi 11 is priced at EUR 749 (approx. Rs 65,700) for the base 8GB+128GB storage model. Xiaomi is also offering 2-years of free warranty on the phone and 1-year screen replacement, adding to the customer’s satisfaction and reducing their worry in case of any damage. The device comes in three color variants, namely Cloud White, Midnight Green and Horizon Blue.

In contrast, the china pricing of the Mi 11 was a bit lower, with the base variant (8+128GB) being priced at CNY 3,999 (approx. Rs. 45,300) and the 8GB+256GB priced at CNY 4,299 (approx. Rs 48,700). The topmost variant, featuring 12GB of RAM and 256GB of internal storage is priced at CNY 4,699 (approx. Rs 53,200).

An India launch is expected soon, but no hints in relation to the same have surfaced, so we cannot predict a date for the Mi 11’s debut in the Indian market.