Reliance Jio Reveals Super Value, Best Selling and Trending Prepaid Plans

Reliance Jio recently revamped its website and the JioCinema mobile app with a brand new interface. Matching the trend, Reliance Jio has now revealed prepaid plans on three categories- Super Value, Best Selling and Trending. In recent times, we have seen broadband operators and telecom operators coming up with tags for prepaid plans. For example, if a prepaid plan is being recharged by many, then the operator is listing the plan as ‘Best Selling.’ Similarly, Jio has introduced the same tags for some of its plans available right now. The telco has listed Rs 349 prepaid recharge as ‘Trending’ which means a large chunk of users is recharging it right now. Besides, the Rs 199 and Rs 555 plans are also listed as ‘Best Sellers,’ which is an expected thing. Continue reading to know more about the plans in detail.

Reliance Jio Prepaid Best Sellers: Check Details

Reliance Jio has listed a total of four plans as ‘Best Sellers.’ The popular Rs 199 prepaid recharge is the first one on the list as it offers 1.5GB data per day, unlimited voice calling and 100 SMSes per day for 28 days.

The second best seller in Jio’s prepaid portfolio is priced at Rs 555; This plan also offers the same benefits as Rs 199 recharge but bumps the validity to 84 days. Then there are Rs 599 and Rs 2,399 prepaid recharges, which ship with 2GB daily data for 84 days and 365 days, respectively.

Reliance Jio Super Value Prepaid Plans: Check Details

Then we have another category called ‘Super Value,’ under which the Rs 249 and Rs 2,599 prepaid plans are listed. The Rs 249 prepaid plan comes with 2GB data per day for 28 days, whereas the Rs 2,599 plan comes with 2GB daily data along with additional 10GB of data. The validity of the Rs 2,599 plan is 365 days and the plan also offers a free Disney+ Hotstar VIP subscription worth Rs 399 at no extra cost.

The plans also ship with unlimited voice calling and 100 SMSes per day benefits.

Reliance Jio Trending Prepaid Plan: Check Details

The last category is ‘Trending’, under which only one plan is listed- Rs 349. This prepaid plan offers 3GB data per day, unlimited voice calls and 100 SMSes per day for 28 days.

All the plans mentioned in this article also offer a free subscription to Jio apps like JioTV, JioCinema, JioNews, JioSecurity and JioCloud.

A lot of prepaid subscribers of Reliance Jio generally recharge with the 1.5GB daily data plans and this new data officially confirms the same. Which plan do you actively recharge? Let us know in the comments section below.