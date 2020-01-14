MyJio App Gets JioCinema and JioTV Integration With Latest Mini Apps Feature

Highlights Jio Mini apps feature has been rolled out to MyJio App

Apps like JioSaavn, JioCinema and more can be used within MyJio app

The feature is already available to stable MyJio app users

Telecom operators are actively adding new features to their self-care apps to enhance the user experience. Following the footsteps of Bharti Airtel, Reliance Jio also integrated its popular apps like JioCinema, JioTV, JioClound and so on into MyJio app itself. For the unaware, Airtel Thanks app allows Bharti Airtel customers to watch the Airtel Xstream app content without the requirement of the latter. MyJio app also received a similar feature now and the company is calling the feature as ‘Jio mini apps.’ As the name itself suggests, Jio mini apps is just the integration of other Jio apps into MyJio app, so that users can quickly make use of them without the hassle of downloading the entire app. This feature will come in really handy to the users who are using a smartphone with very low internal storage and can not accommodate all the apps from Jio.

Jio Mini Apps Feature Added to MyJio App: What’s New

MyJio is one of the best self-care mobile apps from telecom operators right now. But Reliance Jio is aiming at making it the best app for all the solutions. After tweaking the overall user interface of the app, Jio has now added a new feature called ‘Jio Mini Apps’ to MyJio app. As part of this update, users will be able to spot other Jio apps like JioCinema, JioTV, JioEngage, JioSaavn and so on within MyJio app. These mini-apps will be present on top of the home screen.

So the first tab is Telecom which consists of all the basic stuff related to your account like the current plan, data usage and so on. Basically, Telecom is just the old home screen of MyJio app. Besides Telecom, there are a few other mini-apps- JioSaavn, JioCinema, JioEngage, JioCloud, JioTV and so on. You can use these apps inside MyJio app itself with the help of Jio mini apps feature.

Apps like JioSaavn, JioCinema, JioEngage and JioCloud can be used within MyJio app itself. We have used all the four above mentioned apps and they worked without any issues. However, whenever we tried to use the JioTV mini-app, it always redirected us to the Google Play Store to download the app. So it seems like the feature is still in the works. That said, Jio Mini Apps offer just basic functionalities, and to fully enjoy the features of the apps, you still have to download separate apps from Google Play Store.

Bharti Airtel Also Offering Play and Bank Services With Airtel Thanks App

Basically, Reliance Jio has followed the footsteps of Bharti Airtel this time around. For nearly a year now, Airtel Thanks app has been offering the content of Airtel Xstream app and Airtel Payments Bank services. After the latest Airtel Thanks app, there are three new tabs- Home, Bank and Play on the bottom bar. The Play option offers all the content from the Airtel Xstream app, including Live TV channels. and VoD. Whereas the Bank option provides all the Airtel Payments Bank and Airtel Wallet services like recharge, bill payments, FASTag purchase and so on. Airtel Thanks app recently got a new update which brought quick functions access for recharge, paying bills, sending money, scanning and sending money and so on.

Reliance Jio is yet to open its Jio Payments Bank services to the public. Once it does, we can expect the functions of the Payments Bank will be added to MyJio app as well.