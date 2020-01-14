Xiaomi Redmi Note 8 Pro Receives MIUI 11.0.4 Update With December 2019 Security Patches

Highlights Xiaomi Redmi Note 8 Pro is now getting MIUI 11.0.4 update in India

Xiaomi has started pushing the stable MIUI 11.0.4 update to Redmi Note 8 Pro users in India. The Note 8 Pro received MIUI 11.0.3 update at the end of December in India which brought the much-awaited features of MIUI 11. Now, the company is pushing a new update in the form of v11.0.4 and it will not add any features to the smartphone. The OTA update brings December 2019 security patches along with improvements to system stability. For those who did not receive MIUI 11.0.3 update, they will directly receive the MIUI 11.0.4 update in the coming days. As always, Xiaomi is rolling out the update in a phased manner and it will reach every Redmi Note 8 Pro user in the coming days/weeks. If you are on the v11.0.3, the update weighs 337MB in size, otherwise, it weighs over 1.5GB.

Redmi Note 8 Pro Updated to MIUI 11.0.4 in India

Released in October 2019, the Redmi Note 8 Pro arrived with Android 9 Pie-based MIUI 10.3.0 out of the box. Late in December 2019, Xiaomi pushed the much-awaited MIUI 11.0.3 update to the smartphone, which brought a host of new features including VoWi-Fi support, app drawer and so on. A new update with version number 11.0.4 is now being pushed to the Redmi Note 8 Pro owners in the country; This update adds December 2019 security patches and also increases overall system stability. Xiaomi also fixed a bug where SMS messages couldn’t be received in various regions. We have faced this bug after updating to MIUI 11.0.3 update on Reliance Jio network. Thankfully, Xiaomi has addressed the issue at the earliest. Besides, there are not many new features revealed in the v11.0.4 update. As noted, the OTA update weighs 337MB and it requires at least 50% charge on your phone to install.

Redmi Note 8 Pro Supports VoWi-Fi on Airtel and Jio Networks

Telecom operators Reliance Jio and Bharti Airtel have rolled out VoWi-Fi or Voice over Wi-Fi technology to the Indian telecom subscribers across the country. Both the telcos are offering VoWi-Fi support on more than 100 smartphones and the list does not include Redmi Note 8 Pro. However, we have noticed that the Note 8 Pro on MIUI 11 supports Jio Wi-Fi Calling and Airtel Wi-Fi Calling. But the Redmi Note 8 Pro running MIUI 10 does not offer VoWi-Fi though.

Earlier, when the Redmi Note 8 Pro picked up MIUI 11.0.3 update in India, we reported that it brought VoWi-Fi support as well to the smartphone. Back then, telcos did not enable the technology in Hyderabad (Telangana state). Last week, both Airtel and Jio announced the pan-India rollout of VoWi-Fi service and the Redmi Note 8 Pro has started showing it already.

Other Xiaomi which support VoWi-Fi on both Airtel and Jio networks are Redmi K20 Pro, Redmi K20, Poco F1, Redmi 7A, Redmi Note 7 Pro, Redmi 7 and Redmi Y3. The Redmi Note 8 Pro is not part of this list, but we can confirm it supports Jio Wi-Fi Calling and Airtel Wi-Fi Calling.

Coming back to the MIUI 11.0.4, it’s being rolled out to the Note 8 Pro users in batches at the moment. For those who are still waiting for the MIUI 11.0.3 update, the company will directly send them the MIUI 11.0.4 update in the coming weeks which includes the fixes mentioned above.