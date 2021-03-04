Motorola Teases the Launch of Moto G10 and Moto G30 in India

Motorola seems to be gearing up for the launch of Moto G10 and Moto G30 smartphones in India. The whole internet is talking about the Redmi Note 10 series and how disruptive the pricing from Xiaomi is. On the sidelines, Motorola took to Twitter and announced the arrival of its two smartphones with the hashtag “AsliAllRounders.” Both the Moto G10 and Moto G30 went official in Europe a couple of weeks ago and they are coming to India now. Right now, we have very little details about the devices’ launch in India. Since the phones are already official in other markets, we have the complete spec-sheet. Here’s what you can expect from the Moto G30 and Moto G10 when they reach India.

Moto G30 and Moto 10: Specifications and Features

Both the Moto G30 and Moto 10 feature identical design, but there are some notable changes under the hood. Starting with the Moto G10, the phone packs a 6.5-inch HD+ screen with a 60Hz refresh rate. It is powered by the Snapdragon 460 SoC with up to 4GB of RAM and 128GB of internal storage. The phone is fuelled by a 5000mAh battery and supports 10W fast charging. Cameras include a 48MP primary sensor with an 8MP ultra-wide-angle snapper, a 2MP macro camera, and a 2MP depth sensor is also present.

As for the Moto G30, it also features a 6.5-inch HD+ display but with support for 90Hz refresh rate. It is amongst the cheapest phones out there with a high refresh rate and HD+ screen. This phone is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 662 chipset, paired with up to 6GB of RAM and 128GB of storage. It is backed by a 5000mAh battery with 20W fast charging support. Motorola has added a quad-camera setup on the rear side of Moto G30 featuring a 64MP primary lens, 8MP ultra-wide-angle shooter, 2MP macro sensor and a 2MP depth sensor.

Both the devices run Android 11 out of the box. The Moto G10 is expected to be priced below Rs 10,000 in India, whereas the Moto G30 could retail for around Rs 12,000 in the country. Motorola has been aggressive over the last few launches in India, so it will be really interesting to see how it prices these two phones. The launch date is yet to be announced by Motorola.