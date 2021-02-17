Moto G30 Goes Official With Snapdragon 662 SoC, 64MP Quad-Camera Setup and More

Moto G series gets a new member in the form of Moto G30. Last year, Motorola launched the ‘Moto G’ series of phones in several markets and it is weird to see the company jumping directly to Moto G30 skipping all the numerals in between. Nevertheless, we are here with the Moto G30- a budget smartphone powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 662 chipset. The phone was unveiled alongside Moto G10 which is a direct successor to the Moto G9 that was launched last year. Other key specifications of the Moto G30 include a 5000mAh battery, HD+ display with 90Hz refresh rate, up to 6GB of RAM and 64MP quad-camera setup on the rear. Motorola will be launching the E7 Power smartphone in India on February 19, and the Moto G30 and Moto G10 India launch will likely follow.

Moto G30: Specifications and Features

The Motorola Moto G30 is a budget smartphone with not-so-impressive specs on board, at least considering the standards of 2021. The phone flaunts a 6.5-inch HD+ screen with 720×1600 pixels resolution and 20:9 aspect ratio. The best part is the presence of 90Hz refresh rate. At the heart of the phone, there’s the Snapdragon 662 Mobile Platform, coupled with either 4GB/6GB of RAM and 128GB of internal storage. It has a microSD card slot as well for storage expansion up to 512GB.

As for the cameras, we are looking at a quad-camera setup on the rear with 64MP primary lens. The primary sensor is made by Samsung; Other sensors include 8MP ultra-wide-angle shooter with 118-degree field-of-view, 2MP depth sensor and a 2MP macro sensor. To the front, we get an 8MP snapper for capturing selfies. Similar to various recently launched Nokia smartphone, the Moto G30 also rocks a dedicated hardware button for triggering Google Assistant.

The phone has a fingerprint scanner on the back and it weighs 197 grams. Motorola has added a 5000mAh battery to fuel the device. The smartphone supports up to 15W fast charging, but Motorola is bundling a 20W charger inside the retail box. The phone boots Android 11 out of the box.

Moto G30: Pricing and Expected India Launch

Motorola has launched the smartphone in Dark Pearl and Pastel Sky colour options. The phone will retail for €180 (approx. Rs 15,900) in Europe. In the UK, the Moto G30 with 6GB of RAM and 128GB of storage is listed for £159.99 (approx. Rs 16,200). Motorola is expected to launch the Moto G30 in India very soon for under Rs 15,000.