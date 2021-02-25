Xiaomi Redmi K40 Pro and K40 Pro+ Launched: Snapdragon 888 5G, Wi-Fi 6 and More in Tow

Alongside the standard Redmi K40, the Xiaomi sub-brand in China Redmi also launched two flagships- the Redmi K40 Pro and the Redmi K40 Pro+. As the names of the devices themselves suggest, the Redmi K40 Pro is a beefy version of the Redmi K40, whereas the Redmi K40 Pro+ is the premium smartphone in the entire series. Unlike the Redmi K40 5G, the Redmi K40 Pro and the K40 Pro+ are powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 5G SoC. All three phones have the same display, design and they come in the same colour options, but the hardware underneath differs, especially the camera hardware. As of this writing, Xiaomi is yet to confirm the launch of the Redmi K40 series in India. Here are the full specifications of the Redmi K40 Pro and K40 Pro+ smartphones.

Xiaomi Redmi K40 Pro: Specifications and Features

The Redmi K40 Pro boasts a 6.67-inch Samsung E4 AMOLED screen with 1080×2400 pixels resolution, 120Hz refresh rate, 360Hz touch sampling rate, 1300 nits max brightness and 5,000,000:1 contrast ratio. The phone has Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 Mobile Platform underneath, coupled with up to 8GB of RAM and 256GB of onboard storage. The device runs MIUI 12 out of the box based on Android 11. This phone also measures 7.8mm thick and weighs 196 grams.

Similar to the Redmi K40, the K40 Pro also rocks a triple camera system on the back with a 64MP Sony IMX686 primary lens, 8MP ultra-wide-angle lens and a 5MP telemacro camera. A 20MP camera is present on the front. The K40 Pro has a side-mounted fingerprint scanner which is strange because the phone has an AMOLED display.

The handset is backed by a 4520mAh battery and Redmi has added 33W fast charging support. The company says the device will be charged from 0 to 100% in just 52 minutes. Connectivity options include 5G with Dual SIM/Dual Standby, Wi-Fi 6E, NFC, Bluetooth 5.1, GPS, USB Type-C port and IR Blaster.

Xiaomi Redmi K40 Pro+: Specifications and Features

Specifications of the Redmi K40 Pro and K40 Pro+ are similar, however, there are some changes. The Redmi K40 Pro+ also features a triple camera setup on the rear, but there’s a 108MP Samsung ISOCELL HM2 primary lens. The other two sensors include 8MP ultra-wide-angle lens and a 5MP telemacro lens. The Redmi K40 Pro+ comes in a single variant with 12GB of RAM and 256GB of internal storage. Both the devices can be purchased in three colour options- Glossy Black, Icy White, and Dreamland.

Xiaomi Redmi K40 Pro and Redmi K40 Pro+: Pricing and Availability

The Redmi K40 Pro comes in three configurations: 6GB+128GB at CNY 2,799 (approx. Rs 31,450), 8GB+128GB at CNY 2,999 (approx. Rs 33,650) and 8GB+256GB at CNY 3,299 (approx. Rs 37,050). The Redmi K40 Pro+ comes in a single variant- 12GB+256GB at CNY 3,699 (approx. Rs 41,500). The Redmi K40 and Redmi K40 Pro are now available for preorder through all the official Xiaomi channels in China, and the sale begins on March 4. The Redmi K40 Pro+ will be available for purchase at the end of March.