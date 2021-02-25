Redmi K40 Goes Official: Snapdragon 870 SoC, 120Hz Display and Around Rs 22,500 Starting Price

Xiaomi has finally launched the Redmi K40 series in China. The base model in the series is the Redmi K40 and it is amongst the first phones in the world to offer Qualcomm Snapdragon 870 chipset. The USP of the smartphone is its price. The base variant of the Redmi K40 will retail for just CNY 1,999 (approx. Rs 22,500) which is incredible for a phone with a flagship SoC. In fact, the Moto Edge S is also priced in a similar range in China. Other key features of the Redmi K40 include a 120Hz AMOLED display with a small punch-hole cutout, 5G support, up to 12GB of RAM and a 4520mAh battery. The design of the Redmi K40 series is similar to the flagship Xiaomi Mi 11 series. Here are the specifications of the Redmi K40 in detail.

Xiaomi Redmi K40: Specifications and Features

The company introduced the Redmi K20 series in 2019. The first models- Redmi K20 and the Redmi K20 Pro gained user traction around the globe. Last year’s Redmi K30 4G (Poco X2), Redmi K30 5G and the Redmi K30 Pro never made their way outside China. Redmi is going big with the K40 series as it converted the standard Redmi K40 to an affordable flagship smartphone.

The phone flaunts a 6.67-inch Full HD+ E4 AMOLED display with a resolution of 1080×2400 pixels and a 120Hz refresh rate. There’s a small punch-hole on the front that measures 2.76mm. Other display specifications include an in-display fingerprint scanner, 360Hz touch sampling rate and 20:9 aspect ratio. Xiaomi said the Redmi K40 measures just 7.8mm thick and weighs 196 grams despite having a glass back.

Under the hood, the Redmi K40 has the Qualcomm Snapdragon 870 5G Mobile Platform, paired with up to 12GB of LPDDR5 RAM and 256GB of UFS 3.1 storage. The phone lacks a microSD card slot for storage expansion.

As for the cameras on the Redmi K40, we are looking at a 48MP Sony IMX582 primary sensor on the rear, that works in tandem with an 8MP ultra-wide-angle shooter and a 5MP macro shooter. Redmi has included a 20MP selfie snapper inside the small punch-hole on the front.

The device runs MIUI 12 based on Android 11 and it could be among the first phones to pick up MIUI 12.5 update when it rolls out to the general public. Connectivity options include 5G, 4G LTE, VoWi-Fi, VoLTE, Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5.1, GPS, NFC and a USB Type-C port. The phone is backed by a 4520mAh battery and supports 33W fast charging.

Redmi K40: Pricing and Availability

The Redmi K40 will be available in three colour options- Dreamland, Icy White, and Glossy Black. It can be picked up in four configurations- 6GB+128GB priced at CNY 1,999 (approx. Rs 22,500), 8GB+128GB model at CNY 2,199 (approx. Rs 24,079), 8GB+256GB model at CNY 2,499 (approx. Rs 28,080) and the premium model offers 12GB of RAM and 256GB of storage at CNY 2,699 (approx. Rs 30,250).

Xiaomi said the Redmi K40 would be up for pre-booking today in China, followed by the first sale on March 4.