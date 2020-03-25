Redmi K30 Pro vs Redmi K20 Pro: Every Difference Explained

Highlights Redmi finally unwrapped the K30 Pro as its latest budget flagship

The K30 Pro comes with Snapdragon 865 chipset and a larger 4,700 mAh battery

Sales of the K20 series were said to be over five million units providing a benchmark for K30 Pro

Xiaomi’s sub-brand Redmi on Tuesday finally launched its much anticipated Redmi K30 Pro along with its sibling K30 Pro Zoom in China. The K30 Pro series are largely identical apart from the rear camera with the devices packed with features like the Snapdragon 865 chipset and larger 4700mAh battery. During the online launch event for the K30 Pro, the company revealed that the K20 and the K20 Pro in its nine-month period have sold five million units. With those numbers as the benchmark, only time will tell if the K30 Pro can match or beat the tone set by its predecessor. Here’s how the two devices fare in comparison.

Redmi K30 Pro vs Redmi K20 Pro: Design and Display

The Redmi K20 Pro and the Redmi K30 Pro are largely identical in design on the front with the devices carrying a pop-up camera and largely an uninterrupted display. While the K20 Pro had a 6.4-inch screen, the K30 Pro comes at a slightly larger 6.7-inch screen. The K30 Pro comes with the upgraded HDR10+ display with the resolution of 1080×2400 pixels while the K20 Pro had a HDR10 display with a resolution of 1080×2340 pixels.

On the rear, the differences are greatly visible as the K20 Pro came with a triple camera that were in a vertical layout while the K30 Pro’s quad camera system comes in circular housing. The 3.5mm headphone jack and the charging port are similar and are present on both the phones.

Redmi K30 Pro vs Redmi K20 Pro: Camera

The cameras on the Redmi K30 Pro are the 64MP Sony IMX686 main camera with optical image stabilisation (OIS), a 13MP ultrawide snapper and a 5MP macro shooter. Additionally, there is a 2MP depth sensor on the phone.

Last year, Redmi chose a triple camera system which consisted of an 48MP IMX586 main camera which were paired with an 8MP and a 13MP shooter.

It has to be noted that the K30 Pro can shoot an 8K video. The selfie pop-up camera is a 20MP shooter on both the K30 Pro and the K20 pro devices

Redmi K30 Pro vs Redmi K20 Pro: Battery, Software and Connectivity

Powering the K30 Pro are the state of the art Snapdragon 865 chipset coupled with the Adreno 650 GPU. On the other hand, the K20 Pro was packed with a Snapdragon 855 chipset and an Adreno 640 GPU.

While we have to wait to see how the devices fare in comparison, Snapdragon has said that the Kyro 585 CPU on the Snapdragon 865 would deliver 25 percent performance improvement. Additionally, the Snapdragon Adreno 650 GPU is also said to offer 25 percent performance boost compared to previous generations.

The Redmi K30 Pro comes with 8GB of LPDDR5 RAM and an UFS 3.1 storage as compared to the K20 Pro’s LPDDR4 RAM and UFS 2.1 storage.

While the battery on the K20 Pro was a 4000mAh battery that supported the 27W fast charging, the Redmi K30 Pro comes with the 4700mAh battery that could handle 33W fast charging.

The K30 Pro supports 5G connectivity as it comes with the X55 modem while the Indian variant could be limited to 4G connectivity.

Redmi K30 Pro vs Redmi K20 Pro: Pricing

The K30 Pro was released in China for a base price of CNY 2,999 (approx. Rs 32,435) with no official word on the pricing of its Indian variant. Meanwhile, the K20 Pro is currently available for purchase in India for Rs 24,999 on mi.com.

The K30 Pro is available for pre-order with the shipping expected to commence on April 4.