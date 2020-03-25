OnePlus Pay Mobile Payment System Launched: Check Features and Supported Smartphones

Highlights OnePlus Pay has been launched only in China

It is an NFC-based payments system for now

OnePlus Pay will be launched in India by the end of 2020

Chinese smartphone brand, OnePlus, today announced its payment service in China, dubbed as OnePlus Pay. We are not hearing OnePlus Pay for the first time as the company teased the arrival of this payments system back in 2019 itself. For the unaware, in September last year, while launching the OnePlus 7T, the company took the name of OnePlus Pay for the first time. After nearly six months, OnePlus Pay went official in China today and it will be exclusive to the brand’s home country for now. OnePlus Pay is currently supported on OnePlus 7T and OnePlus 7T Pro smartphones and only a few bank cards support the payment system for now. Also, OnePlus did not reveal when it will launch OnePlus Pay in India.

OnePlus Pay Service Launched: What You Need to Know

A lot of smartphone companies are launching digital payment solutions in recent times. Xiaomi launched its Mi Pay service in China long back and it is now being followed by OnePlus with OnePlus Pay. In India, we have seen other brands as well like Oppo with Oppo Kash and Realme with Realme Paysa launching digital payment services. Entering the league now is OnePlus with the brand new OnePlus Pay. Even Samsung Pay is available to the Indian consumers for a while now.

Supported on its latest flagship phones, the OnePlus 7T and OnePlus 7T Pro, the OnePlus Pay is a digital wallet and payment solution that works similar to Xiaomi’s Mi Pay and Samsung Pay. OnePlus Pay is an NFC or Near Field Communication (NFC) payments service; It allows users to make payments via the OnePlus Pay app that’s present inside HydrogenOS (an alternate to OxygenOS in China without Google Play Services).

Right now, OnePlus Pay supports very limited banking cards, however, the company assured more cards and OnePlus phones will gain the support very soon. To remove the hassle of opening the app every time by unlocking the device, OnePlus allows the 7T and 7T Pro users to quickly fire up OnePlus Pay by double-clicking the power button.

Users can make payments using OnePlus Pay with the help of NFC service.

OnePlus Pay Will Reach India Later This Year

As noted, OnePlus already noted that it is working on ‘OnePlus Pay’ service for the Indian market as well. In India, NFC-based payments are not popular yet which is the reason why digital payment solutions from various companies work on UPI (Unified Payments Interface). However, some of Samsung’s high-end devices offer NFC-based Samsung Pay in India as well.

It will be interesting to see how OnePlus Pay works in India.