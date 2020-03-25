OnePlus Pay Mobile Payment System Launched: Check Features and Supported Smartphones

A lot of smartphone companies are launching digital payment solutions in recent times and the OnePlus Pay is from OnePlus

By March 25th, 2020 AT 2:49 PM
  • Mobiles & Tablets
  • Technology News
    • 0 Comment
    Highlights
    • OnePlus Pay has been launched only in China
    • It is an NFC-based payments system for now
    • OnePlus Pay will be launched in India by the end of 2020

    Chinese smartphone brand, OnePlus, today announced its payment service in China, dubbed as OnePlus Pay. We are not hearing OnePlus Pay for the first time as the company teased the arrival of this payments system back in 2019 itself. For the unaware, in September last year, while launching the OnePlus 7T, the company took the name of OnePlus Pay for the first time. After nearly six months, OnePlus Pay went official in China today and it will be exclusive to the brand’s home country for now. OnePlus Pay is currently supported on OnePlus 7T and OnePlus 7T Pro smartphones and only a few bank cards support the payment system for now. Also, OnePlus did not reveal when it will launch OnePlus Pay in India.

    OnePlus Pay Service Launched: What You Need to Know

    A lot of smartphone companies are launching digital payment solutions in recent times. Xiaomi launched its Mi Pay service in China long back and it is now being followed by OnePlus with OnePlus Pay. In India, we have seen other brands as well like Oppo with Oppo Kash and Realme with Realme Paysa launching digital payment services. Entering the league now is OnePlus with the brand new OnePlus Pay. Even Samsung Pay is available to the Indian consumers for a while now.

    Supported on its latest flagship phones, the OnePlus 7T and OnePlus 7T Pro, the OnePlus Pay is a digital wallet and payment solution that works similar to Xiaomi’s Mi Pay and Samsung Pay. OnePlus Pay is an NFC or Near Field Communication (NFC) payments service; It allows users to make payments via the OnePlus Pay app that’s present inside HydrogenOS (an alternate to OxygenOS in China without Google Play Services).

    Right now, OnePlus Pay supports very limited banking cards, however, the company assured more cards and OnePlus phones will gain the support very soon. To remove the hassle of opening the app every time by unlocking the device, OnePlus allows the 7T and 7T Pro users to quickly fire up OnePlus Pay by double-clicking the power button.

    Users can make payments using OnePlus Pay with the help of NFC service.

    OnePlus Pay Will Reach India Later This Year

    As noted, OnePlus already noted that it is working on ‘OnePlus Pay’ service for the Indian market as well. In India, NFC-based payments are not popular yet which is the reason why digital payment solutions from various companies work on UPI (Unified Payments Interface). However, some of Samsung’s high-end devices offer NFC-based Samsung Pay in India as well.

    It will be interesting to see how OnePlus Pay works in India.

    Read more on:
    Reported By:Editor in Chief

    Chakri is a go-to guy for your next smartphone recommendation. Back in his engineering days, he used to play with smartphones by installing custom ROMs and that passion got him into the tech industry. He still goes nuts about a smartphone knocking his door for review. Currently managing everything at Telecom Talk, Chakri is trying to master PUBG Mobile in his free time.

    Leave a Reply

    Photo and Image Files
     
     
     

    Recent Posts

    module-4-img

    Redmi K30 Pro vs Redmi K20 Pro: Every Difference Explained

    Xiaomi’s sub-brand Redmi on Tuesday finally launched its much anticipated Redmi K30 Pro along with its sibling K30 Pro Zoom...

    module-4-img

    OnePlus Pay Mobile Payment System Launched: Check Features and Supported Smartphones

    Chinese smartphone brand, OnePlus, today announced its payment service in China, dubbed as OnePlus Pay. We are not hearing OnePlus...

    module-4-img

    Facebook Might Buy Multi-Billion Dollar Stake in Reliance Jio

    Reliance Jio has been the only company which directly competes with US companies in the Indian market. Currently, the subsidiary...

    Related Posts

    module-4-img

    Xiaomi Delays the Availability of Redmi Note 9 Pro Max in India

    module-4-img

    Moto G8 Power Lite Likely to Debut in April

    module-4-img

    Excitel Launches New Broadband Plans With Speeds Up to 300 Mbps and One-Month Free Service

    module-4-img

    Airtel Urges Telecom Operators to Launch Intra-Circle Roaming for Better Connectivity