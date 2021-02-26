Ahead of the new month, BSNL has launched three DSL broadband plans priced at Rs 299, Rs 399 and Rs 555. Unlike the Fibre-to-the-Home broadband plans which usually come with high-speed internet, the DSL broadband plans from the PSU offer slow speed internet. For the record, BSNL has over seven million wireline subscribers across India and the telco’s FTTH customer base (Bharat Fiber) is just over one million. This means that a huge chunk of BSNL Broadband users are still using DSL plans. And it makes total sense for the Internet Service Provider (ISP) to launch new DSL plans aimed at the basic users. The Rs 299, Rs 399 and Rs 555 DSL broadband plans come with just 10 Mbps speeds.

BSNL Rs 299 DSL Broadband Plan: Benefits Detailed

BSNL’s Rs 299 DSL broadband plan is named ‘100GB CUL.’ Benefits of the plan include 10 Mbps speeds till 100GB, after which the speeds will be reduced to 2 Mbps. The plan is available to all the new BSNL Broadband users across all circles except the Andaman & Nicobar Islands.

It is worth noting that the Rs 299 BSNL Broadband plan will be available for six months only. Here’s how it works- BSNL new users can subscribe to the Rs 299 plan for the first six months, after which the ISP will migrate them to the Rs 399 DSL plan.

To avail the Rs 299 plan, new BSNL DSL Broadband users will have to pay a security deposit of Rs 500. And yes, there’s also the benefit of unlimited voice calling to any network within India.

BSNL Rs 399 DSL Broadband Plan: Benefits Detailed

Also known as the ‘200GB CUL’ broadband plan, the Rs 399 DSL plan from BSNL comes with the same 10 Mbps speeds up to 200GB. BSNL is offering post FUP speeds of 2 Mbps with this plan as well. This DSL broadband plan also requires a security deposit of Rs 500 and the minimum hire period for the plan is one month. Users will also get unlimited voice calling benefit with this plan.

BSNL Rs 555 DSL Broadband Plan: Benefits Detailed

Lastly, we have the newly launched Rs 555 DSL Broadband plan that offers 10 Mbps speeds up to 500GB and unlimited data at 2 Mbps speeds. Similar to the Rs 299 and Rs 399 broadband plans, this BSNL Broadband plan also offers unlimited voice calling benefit.

The Rs 299 and Rs 555 DSL Broadband plans from BSNL are available to both new and existing users. They can also be subscribed for longer durations; For example, BSNL is providing some of its broadband plans in four long-term subscriptions- 5.5 months, 10.5 months, 20.5 months and 30.5 months. The PSU is offering up to 5.5 months of free service with long-term plans.

The new plans will go live on March 1, 2021.