BSNL Removes Daily Data Limit on Broadband Plans, Also Offering Up to 300 Mbps Speeds

BSNL has revised its entire range of pan India based Bharat Fiber broadband plans. The country’s leading wired broadband service provider has some Bharat Fiber plans which are valid across all the service areas. Alongside, BSNL also provides circle-specific broadband plans. The telco occasionally revises the circle-specific plans, however, it leaves the pan India plans behind. Finally, the Bharat Fiber pan India plans starting from Rs 777 are revised and the changes will come into effect on March 1, 2021. The plans priced above Rs 1,999 now offer 300 Mbps speeds. And the best part is the removal of the daily data limit. For the unaware, BSNL’s high-end Bharat Fiber plans have a FUP limit on a daily basis, but that is changing now. The ISP also revised the FUP limit alongside changing the names of the plans. Continue reading to know more about the revised BSNL Bharat Fiber plans in detail.

BSNL Rs 777 Bharat Fiber Plan: Check Benefits

Starting with the Rs 777 Bharat Fiber plan, it is renamed to ‘Fibre TB Plan’ and costs the same Rs 777 per month. The benefits of the plan now include 100 Mbps speeds up to 1000TB per month. After the FUP limit, speeds will be reduced to 5 Mbps.

BSNL Rs 779 Bharat Fiber Plan: Check Benefits

BSNL has a Rs 799 Bharat Fiber plan named ‘Super Star 300.’ The plan has been renamed ‘Super Star 1.’ It comes with 100 Mbps speeds up to 1000GB, 5 Mbps after FUP speeds and the Disney+ Hotstar Premium subscription worth Rs 299 per month.

BSNL Rs 849 Bharat Fiber Plan: Check Benefits

Then we have the Rs 849 Bharat Fiber plan that’s named ‘Fibre Value Plus’ with speeds of 100 Mbps up to 1500GB. It also comes with 10 Mbps after FUP speeds.

Do make a note that all the plans mentioned in this article also come with unlimited voice calling benefit for the validity period.

BSNL Rs 949 Bharat Fiber Plan: Check Benefits

The Rs 949 Bharat Fiber plan is now called ‘BSNL Super Star 2.’ As the name itself suggests, it is a follow up to the Rs 779 plan and also offers free Disney+ Hotstar Premium subscription. Other benefits of the plan include up to 150 Mbps speeds, 2000GB FUP limit per month and 10 Mbps after FUP speeds.

BSNL Rs 1,277 Bharat Fiber Plan: Check Benefits

One of the popular broadband plans in BSNL’s Bharat Fiber portfolio is the Rs 1,277 plan. The plan now has a name- ‘Fibre Premium Plus.’ Apart from renaming the plan, BSNL did not revise the benefits; The plan still comes with 200 Mbps speeds up to 3.3TB and 15 Mbps after FUP speeds.

BSNL Rs 1,999 Bharat Fiber Plan: Check Benefits

The BSNL Bharat Fiber plans above Rs 1,999 earlier had a daily data limit. That has changed now. The Rs 1,999 Bharat Fiber plan aka BSNL Fibre Silver plan now offers 300 Mbps speeds up to 4500GB. Users can enjoy speeds up to 20 Mbps after the FUP limit.

BSNL Rs 2,499 Bharat Fiber Plan: Check Benefits

Then we have the Rs 2,499 Bharat Fiber plan that’s also known as Fibre Silver Plus. Benefits of this plan include 300 Mbps speeds, 5000GB FUP limit and 30 Mbps after FUP speeds.

BSNL Rs 4,499 and Rs 5,999 Bharat Fiber Plans: Check Benefits

Next on the list, we have the Rs 4,499 and Rs 5,999 Bharat Fiber plans, also known as Fibre Ruby and Fibre Golden plans. Both the plans come with 300 Mbps speeds, but the former has a FUP limit of 6500GB, whereas the latter comes with an 8000GB FUP limit.

BSNL Rs 9,999 and Rs 16,999 Bharat Fiber Plans: Check Benefits

The Rs 9,999 Bharat Fiber plan now has a new name- ‘Fibre Diamond.’ It offers 300 Mbps speeds up to 12000GB and 60 Mbps after FUP speeds. The Rs 16,999 Fibre Platinum plan comes with 300 Mbps speeds, 21000GB FUP limit and after FUP speeds of 70 Mbps.