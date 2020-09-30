BSNL Reintroduces Rs 777 Bharat Fiber Plan for One Day

Bharat Sanchar Nigam Limited (BSNL) on Wednesday reintroduced its Rs 777 Bharat Fiber plan in multiple circles across India including Arunachal Pradesh and Bihar. The Rs 777 Bharat Fiber plan dubbed as “500GB CUL” was initially introduced in late 2018 with the operator withdrawing the plan and reintroducing it in early 2019. Further, in early 2020, BSNL highlighted that the 500GB CUL would be valid till June, 2020. However, the operator in June extended the Rs 777 plan to September 24, 2020 in certain circles including Arunachal Pradesh and Chhattisgarh while other circles were offered the plan till September 25, 2020.

BSNL Reintroduces Rs 777 Plan Bharat Fiber Plan for One Day

The 500GB CUL plan enables users to browse up to 50 Mbps speed till 500GB with the operator restricting the speed to 2 Mbps upon reaching the limit. The operator also enables users subscribed to the Rs 777 plan to make unlimited calls to any network across India.

While the 500GB CUL plan was removed from BSNL portals late last week post its expiry, the operator has now reintroduced the plan in select circles across India. BSNL on its portals highlighted that the 500GB CUL is currently valid till September 30, 2020.

The 500GB CUL plan is currently listed in Arunachal Pradesh, Bihar, Chandigarh, Haryana, Himachal Pradesh, Jammu and Kashmir, Jharkhand, Kolkata, Manipur, Meghalaya, Mizoram, Nagaland. Further, the BSNL users in Odisha, Punjab, Rajasthan, Sikkim, Tripura, UP East, UP West, Uttarakhand and West Bengal can also subscribe to the 500GB CUL plan by the end of September 30, 2020.

It has to be noted that the users subscribed to the Rs 777 plan will be migrated to the “600GB CUL” plan priced at Rs 849 post the six months period. The 600GB CUL plan enables users to browse up to 50 Mbps speed till 600GB with the operator capping the speeds to 2 Mbps upon reaching the limit.

BSNL Set to Unveil New Bharat Fiber Plans on October 1

BSNL is currently scheduled to unveil new Bharat Fibre plans dubbed as Fibre Basic, Fibre Value, Fibre Premium and Fibre Ultra on a promotional basis for a period of 90 days. The Fibre Value enables users to browse up to 100 Mbps speed till 3300Gb with the operator capping the speeds to 2 Mbps upon reaching the limit. While the Fibre Value plan does offer enhanced value when compared to the 500GB CUL plan, it has to be noted that the new Bharat Fibre plans will be available only in select areas. The operator has not highlighted the list of areas where the new Bharat Fibre plans will be made available to users.