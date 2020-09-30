Airtel Secure Cybersecurity Solution for Business Customers Announced

Bharti Airtel today launched ‘Airtel Secure‘ which is a comprehensive suite of advanced cybersecurity solutions aimed at the business customers. The idea behind Airtel Secure is to protect businesses from cyber-attacks. In recent times, we have seen businesses shift processes to the cloud and digital platforms to serve their customers better. Cyber-attacks can from anywhere and have the potential to disrupt operations severely. India is now the second-largest internet market and it is also ranked fifth when it comes to incidents of cyber-attacks and frauds. Airtel aims to secure businesses by offering a wide range of cybersecurity solutions with Airtel Secure.

Airtel Secure: Features Revealed

As part of Airtel Secure, the telco today launched its state-of-the-art Security Intelligence Centre. Located in New Delhi, the intelligence centre has access to advanced technologies and AI/ML tools to mitigate potential threats. It will also offer tracking services to businesses of all size- from large enterprises to small and medium businesses on a 24/7 basis.

To boost security, Airtel has announced new partnerships with Cisco, Radware, VMWare and Forcepoint. Airtel and Cisco said they will jointly bring to market a wide range of security solutions to secure networks, endpoints, applications and also the Cloud. These advanced security solutions will be available to businesses as well as government entities under Airtel Secure.

Through the partnership with Cisco, Airtel will also have access to advanced monitoring, analysis and investigation of malicious code and be able to protect people and information in an automated manner.

Airtel and Radware have set up the first global data scrubbing centre in India to ensure threats to data and information is attacked and eliminated at the source in the country. Airtel also confirmed that this highly advanced facility is hosted by Airtel’s Nxtra Data in Chennai.

Airtel Secure is already available to over one million business customers of Bharti Airtel. Several top companies including Flipkart, Fidelity, Havell’s and R-Systems are already making use of Airtel Secure.