Nelco and Telesat Partner to Bring Advanced LEO Satellite Network to India

Nelco, one of the fastest-growing satellite communication provider in India, today announced its partnership with Telesat to bring the latter’s LEO satellite connectivity to India. Telesat is a leading global satellite operator for over 50 years. Nelco and Telesat will collaborate on terrestrial facilities, commercial distribution and regulatory frameworks to offer Telesat LEO satellite connectivity in India. According to the information available, Telesat LEO will deliver affordable, fibre-like broadband to bridge the digital divide between India and the rest of the world. It will also accelerate 5G expansion and will also set new levels of performance for enterprise, telecom, mobility and government broadband connectivity on land, air and sea.

Telesat LEO: What Exactly Is It?

Telesat LEO is a next-generation satellite constellation which leverages Telesat’s global, Ka-band spectrum rights to transform global communications. In the press release, Nelco said that the Telesat LEO constellation would provide complete coverage of India and superior enterprise connectivity in the country, subject to the necessary regulatory clearances.

Furthermore, Telesat LEO network in India has the potential to provide significant benefits in areas like 4G/5G backhaul, mobile hotspots, distance education, telemedicine, village connectivity, as well as maritime and inflight connectivity. Acting as a virtual fibre network, Telesat LEO Layer 2 transport service can deliver hundreds of Mbps to a terminal.

Speaking on this new development, Mr P J Nath, MD & CEO of Nelco said, “Considering the huge potential for Satcom services growth in the country in the coming years, we are continuously exploring the latest satellite technologies to bring better value to our customers and expand the market. We believe that our partnership with Telesat will help in bringing LEO satellites into the country, which has the potential to revolutionise connectivity in the future”.

Telesat LEO satellites also incorporate other key technologies like data processing in space, phased array antennas and optical inter-satellite links.