Samsung Galaxy M62 Goes Official as a Rebranded Galaxy F62: Check Differences

Samsung Galaxy M62 was all set to go official in Thailand next week, but oddly, the company has listed on the phone on its official website confirming the entire spec-sheet. As it was rumoured earlier, the Galaxy M62 is nothing but a rebranded version of the Galaxy F62 that went official in India last week. To recall, the Galaxy F41 was the first smartphone in the Galaxy F series and it was a rebadged Galaxy M31. This time around, Samsung is doing it opposite; The Galaxy M62 has exactly similar specifications as the Galaxy F62, albeit the internal storage on the former which we will discuss in detail below. The official launch of Galaxy M62 is set for March 3 during which the South Korean company will reveal the pricing and availability details.

Samsung Galaxy M62: Specifications and Features

The Galaxy M62 has a 6.7-inch Full HD+ Super AMOLED display on the front with the regular 60Hz refresh rate. The display has a 20:9 aspect ratio and a punch-hole located in the centre of the screen. The phone comes powered by the Exynos 9825 chipset clubbed with up to 8GB of RAM and 256GB of onboard storage. The handset also has a microSD card slot for storage expansion up to 512GB. The only difference between the Galaxy M62 and the Galaxy F62 is the internal storage. Samsung launched the F62 in two variants in India and both of them features 128GB storage. However, the Galaxy M62 has been listed with 256GB of storage for the premium model (possibly 8GB+256GB).

Apart from internal storage, there are no differences between the two phones. Cameras on the Galaxy M62 include 64MP Sony IMX682 primary shooter on the rear, 12MP ultra-wide-angle lens and a couple of 5MP (depth and macro) sensors that complete the quad-camera setup. Samsung has included a 32MP selfie snapper on the Galaxy M62.

Other features include a 7000mAh battery, 25W fast charging, Android 11-based OneUI 3.1, 4G LTE, VoLTE and a USB Type-C port is located on the bottom. The phone also rocks a side-mounted fingerprint scanner.

It is unknown whether Samsung is planning to launch the Galaxy M62 in India or not. The Galaxy F62 is being sold via Flipkart, Samsung Shop Online, Reliance Digital and MyJio stores. The price of the F62 is set as Rs 23,999 for the base variant and Rs 25,999 for the top-tier variant. If the M62 reaches India, we can expect the prices to hover around the same Rs 25,000 mark.