OnePlus Nord CE 6 5G Launched in India: Price and Specifications

OnePlus has launched the Nord CE 6 5G in India. It is a mid-range device with a large display and 1.5K resolution. OnePlus has packed as much as it can inside this device. The phone’s display is good, but its battery is even better. OnePlus has equipped this phone with a large 8000mAh battery with support for 80W fast-charging. The pricing details are now out. Let’s take a look at the price of OnePlus Nord CE 6 5G along with its specifications.

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OnePlus Nord CE 6 5G Price in India

OnePlus Nord CE 6 is available in the following colour options – Fresh Blue, Lunar Pearl, and Pitch Black. It has launched in the following memory variants:

– 8GB + 128GB = Rs 29,999

– 8GB + 256GB = Rs 32,999

There’s an instant discount of Rs 2,000 on each of the variants.

OnePlus Nord CE 6 5G Specifications in India

OnePlus Nord CE 6 5G comes with a 6..78-inch AMOLED display with support for 144Hz refresh rate. There’s support for Aqua Touch 2.0 and PWM dimming at 3840Hz. The speakers support 300% ultra volume. The device is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 7s Gen 4 SoC and there’s a dedicated touch reflex chip which is also inside the OnePlus 15 series. The OnePlus Nord CE 6 5G packs an 8000mAh battery with support for 80W fast-charging and 27W wired reverse charging.

OnePlus Nord CE 6 has a 50MP main camera with dual-axis OIS, and an upgraded 32MP sensor at the front for selfies. There’s also OxygenOS 16 based on Android 16 out of the box on the device. OnePlus Nord CE 6 will be able to support fast and smooth experience for six years. The device will come with the following IP ratings – IP66, IP68, IP69, and IP69K ratings. The display is guarded by Corning Gorilla Glass Vicuts+.