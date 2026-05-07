OnePlus Nord CE 6 Lite 5G Launched in India: Price and Specifications

OnePlus has launched the OnePlus Nord CE 6 Lite 5G in India. It is an affordable segment device and will be available for customers to purchase from May 12, 2026. The device is powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 7 series processor and has a large display along with a large battery. Let’s quickly go over the price and specifications of the device.

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OnePlus Nord CE 6 Lite 5G Price in India

OnePlus Nord CE 6 Lite 5G will be available in three memory variants in India:

6GB + 128GB – Rs 20,999

8GB + 128GB – Rs 22,999

8GB + 256GB – Rs 25,999

There’s an instant bank discount of Rs 2,000 on all the memory variants mentioned here. The Nord CE 6 Lite 5G will be available in Vivid Mint and Hyper Black colour options.

OnePlus Nord CE 6 Lite 5G Specifications in India

OnePlus Nord CE 6 Lite 5G comes with 6.72-inch FHD+ display with support for 144Hz Sunlight Display. The Aqua Touch 2.0 support will also be there for the users. The device will run on OxygenOS 16 out of the box. It will be powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 7400 Apex SoC. There’s a 7000mAh battery inside the device with support for 45W fast-charging. The Nord CE 6 Lite in 50MP main camera supported by a 2MP depth sensor. There’s an 8MP sensor at the front for selfies and video calling. To sustain a great performance, the device features a large 5,300 mm vapour chamber cooling system.