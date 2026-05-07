Vodafone Idea, PhysicsWallah Partner to Launch EdTech-Enabled Prepaid Plans for Students

Indian Telecom operator Vodafone Idea (Vi) has partnered with education platform PhysicsWallah (PW) to introduce integrated digital learning benefits for students through select prepaid recharge plans under the “Vi Edu+” offering. To put it simply, Vi has launched two prepaid plans — Rs 375 and Rs 409 — bundled with the PhysicsWallah Pi Pro benefit.

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Vi Edu+ Plans Launch in Rajasthan and UP East

The bundled offering will initially be rolled out in Rajasthan and Uttar Pradesh (UP) East circles. Vi said, “The offering caters to the growing demand for affordable and accessible digital learning and is available to both existing and new Vi customers.”

“This is a first-of-its-kind prepaid offering that bundles unlimited connectivity with premium EdTech access,” Vi said in an official release dated May 7, 2026. “Under this arrangement, PhysicsWallah’s educational OTT platform, ‘Pi,’ is now available as a bundled benefit with select Vi prepaid recharge plans named Vi Edu+.”

What’s Included in the Vi Edu+ Packs?

Additionally, Vi said this partnership is designed to offer a streamlined learning experience, allowing students to access structured and self-paced academic content for Board Examinations and competitive examinations such as JEE, NEET, and UPSC directly through their mobile connectivity.

According to Vi, its Edu+ prepaid packs will be available in Rajasthan at Rs 375 and in UP East circle at Rs 409, with a plan to strategically expand to other circles in a phased manner. The pack includes unlimited 4G/5G data, unlimited voice calls, 100 SMS per day, along with access to PW Pi Pro for 28 Days. Under this partnership, customers who purchase Vi Edu+ plans can get instant access to the Pi platform via the PhysicsWallah app and website.

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