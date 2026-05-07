Vodafone Idea, PhysicsWallah Partner to Launch EdTech-Enabled Prepaid Plans for Students

The bundled offering will initially be rolled out in Rajasthan and Uttar Pradesh (UP) East circles. Vi said, “The offering caters to the growing demand for affordable and accessible digital learning and is available to both existing and new Vi customers.”
Additionally, Vi said this partnership is designed to offer a streamlined learning experience, allowing students to access structured and self-paced academic content for Board Examinations and competitive examinations such as JEE, NEET, and UPSC directly through their mobile connectivity.
According to Vi, its Edu+ prepaid packs will be available in Rajasthan at Rs 375 and in UP East circle at Rs 409, with a plan to strategically expand to other circles in a phased manner. The pack includes unlimited 4G/5G data, unlimited voice calls, 100 SMS per day, along with access to PW Pi Pro for 28 Days. Under this partnership, customers who purchase Vi Edu+ plans can get instant access to the Pi platform via the PhysicsWallah app and website.
The subscription is valid for 28 days, matching the prepaid cycle and ensuring uninterrupted learning without extra monthly fees. This integration turns a mobile device into a complete study tool, making quality education accessible regardless of proximity to coaching centres.
“It includes over 30,000 video lectures by experienced faculties, one-shot revision series, and handwritten notes. The library spans from kindergarten to Class 12, along with preparation for JEE, NEET, UPSC, Defence, CUET, CSIR NET, GATE, and Olympiads. It also offers upskilling courses in Tech, Finance, Gen AI, Design, and Marketing, with the flexibility to study anytime, including offline downloads,” Vi said.
“PW Pi Pro offers a comprehensive and distraction-free learning experience, including unlimited live and recorded lectures, AI-powered doubt solving, quizzes and performance tracking tools, practice tests, and curated study material across multiple subjects and exam categories.”
Vi and PhysicsWallah Leadership on the Partnership
Commenting on the partnership, Avneesh Khosla, said: “At Vi, we are constantly innovating to deliver meaningful value beyond connectivity. With Vi Edu+, we are taking a significant step towards integrating education into our core offerings, enabling access to quality learning for millions of students. Our partnership with PhysicsWallah allows us to bring credible and structured educational content to a wider audience, especially those who aspire to learn and grow but are constrained by affordability or access. This initiative reflects our commitment to driving digital inclusion through purposeful innovation.”
Prateek Maheshwari, said: “Our focus has always been on making quality education accessible and effective for students. Through this partnership with Vi, we are bringing the Pi platform’s comprehensive resources directly to learners. By providing access to structured content, from practice tests to expert lectures, within a single mobile recharge, we aim to simplify the digital learning experience and help students stay focused on their academic goals.”
Additionally, Vi said, “Beyond immediate exam preparation, this collaboration represents a shift toward “Edu-Tainment” style delivery for serious academics, ensuring that quality pedagogy is no longer limited by high-cost barriers or data constraints. By leveraging Vi’s extensive network reach and PW’s specialised content, the initiative seeks to create a sustainable digital learning habit among students in emerging markets.”
Vi Prepaid Plans with Physics Wallah Benefit
Vi Rs 375 NonStop Hero Pack – Rajasthan
Pack Type: NonStop Hero Prepaid Pack, Physics Wallah Pi Pro
Core Benefits: Unlimited 4G and 5G data every day for personal, non-commercial use. Includes unlimited voice calls and 100 SMS per day. Post daily SMS quota, charges apply at Rs 1/1.5 for Local/STD SMS. 5G unlimited data is accessible only in 5G network coverage areas with a 5G handset.
Subscription Benefit: Includes 28 days of access to the Physics Wallah Pi Pro subscription, covering exam prep for Kindergarten to Class 12, JEE, NEET, UPSC, and various government/upskilling courses.
Validity: 28 Days
Effective Per Day Pricing: Approx. Rs 13.39
Vi Rs 409 NonStop Hero Pack – UP East
Pack Type: NonStop Hero Prepaid Pack, Physics Wallah Pi Pro
Core Benefits: Unlimited 4G and 5G data every day. Includes unlimited voice calls and 100 SMS per day. Post daily SMS quota, charges apply at Rs 1/1.5 for Local/STD SMS. 5G unlimited data is accessible only in 5G network coverage areas with a 5G handset.
Subscription Benefit: Includes 28 days of access to the Physics Wallah Pi Pro subscription, covering exam prep for Kindergarten to Class 12, JEE, NEET, UPSC, and various government/upskilling courses. Unlimited data is for personal and non-commercial use only.
Validity: 28 Days
Effective Per Day Pricing: Approx. Rs 14.61
With these additions, two more prepaid plans featuring PhysicsWallah’s Pi Pro benefit have joined Vi’s growing portfolio of over a hundred prepaid offerings available to users.
Similar Previous Offerings in the Indian Market by Airtel
In 2019, Airtel partnered with the Irish-Indian global EdTech platform Shaw Academy to offer online courses to its mobile customers. Airtel customers received free access to one-year courses worth Rs 6,000 as part of their plan benefits. Shaw Academy offered courses focused on practical skills across subjects such as music, photography, languages, fitness, financial trading, digital marketing, nutrition, mobile app development, web design, and more. However, Airtel no longer offers these Shaw Academy benefits, as the company later replaced them with partnerships and bundled offerings from other platforms.
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