Airtel Secure Workforce Launched to Address Employees Working Remotely

Bharti Airtel’s business arm, Airtel Business, has launched Secure Workforce. This new service is built on top of a Zero Trust Architecture (ZTA), and is the first in India to be so. Airtel has also ensured that this new service is DPDP (Digital Personal Data Protection) Act compliant. This means that the user data is safe and Airtel won’t peek into it.

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In 2025, Airtel claimed that there were two million cybersecurity incidents reported. With AI (artificial intelligence) into play, these attacks are only going to get higher in number, and for organisations whose employees also work remotely, this is a big threat. The Secure Workforce service from Airtel addresses this.

The solutions keeps monitoring for attacks 24/7. Corporates don’t need to work with several different vendors to solve their security needs now. Airtel Secure Workforce is designed to address that and if any organisation has a hybrid workforce, this is a service they should definitely consider. Airtel’s Secure Workforce is regulatory compliant, making it reliable to be used in the long-run.

The telecom operator said that this service is powered by Airtel’s pan-India network. The costs are optimised for the corporates and enterprises meanwhile they get a robust security system as well.

Airtel Launches Secure Workforce Centre of Excellence (CoE)

As part of the launch, Airtel Business has also unveiled the Airtel Secure Workforce Centre of Excellence (CoE) ?a live environment hosted on Airtel Cloud where enterprises can experience the platform before scaling. For more details, log on to www.airtel.in/b2b/secure-workforce.