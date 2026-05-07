Jio Postpaid Plan with Netflix, Prime Video and Unlimited 5G

Reliance Jio has a postpaid plan which comes bundled with Netflix and Prime Video. If you are in that niche category of consumers who recharges with a postpaid SIM or plan, then this is a plan you would want to hear about. Jio doesn’t have many offerings in the postpaid segment. This is the same across industry with Airtel and Vodafone Idea (Vi) as well. There’s no point for the telcos to offer several different postpaid plans. Instead, the telcos try to keep one plan for every price segment where they have enough margins to earn profits out of their services.

Make Telecom Talk My Trusted Source

My Trusted Source



The Jio postpaid plan we are talking about is one of a kind. There are not many plans in the industry which offer access to Netflix. But this Jio postpaid plan does. Further, it’s not just the Netflix access, there are other OTT (over-the-top) platforms such as Prime Video and more bundled for the users as well. If you haven’t guessed it yet, we are talking about the Rs 749 postpaid plan. Note that upon the final billing, there’s going to be GST added to the bill. So your final amount will be more than Rs 749. So it is clearly not an affordable plan, especially since it comes with a one month service validity.

Let’s take a look at the complete benefits of this plan.

Reliance Jio Rs 749 Postpaid Plan for Users

Reliance Jio Rs 749 postpaid plan comes with unlimited voice calling, 100 SMS/day, and 100GB of data for the month. After this, users will have to pay Rs 10 per GB. Users get up to 3 family SIM cards with this plan. Each additional SIM card for the family will be charged Rs 150 per month with this plan. Netflix Basic and Amazon Prime Lite is bundled for the users. Along with this, users also get JioHotstar subscription from the company.