Apple India to Invest Rs 100 Crore for Renewable Energy

Apple, the Cupertino tech giant, has announced an investment of Rs 100 crore for the Indian landscape. This investment will go towards building renewable energy systems in the country. The company’s growing sales and market share in India has led it to also commit to building the business sustainably and meet the carbon neutrality goals.

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CleanMax, one of the leading renewable energy developers in the country, will be working with Apple to build out more than 150 megawatts of new renewable energy capacity across India. With this planned capacity, over 1.5 lakh Indian homes can be powered annually and this could be even expanded further in the coming days.

Sarah Chandler, Apple’s Vice President of Environment and Supply Chain Innovation, said, “At Apple, our commitment to the environment is also a driving force for innovation across the company and around the world. We are proud to expand our efforts to invest in India’s clean energy economy and protect the country’s precious natural resources.”

Apple Wants to Power Offices and Retails Stores with Solar Power

Apple is also working with CleanMax to power its offices and retail stores with the help of rooftop solar panels. The company’s goal is to power all of its stores and offices with 100% renewable energy. Apple is also partnering with Acumen to provide grants and mentorship to support all the early stage green enterprises working in areas such as waste management, regenerative agriculture, and circular economy solutions.