D2M Signals Found to be Non Interfering with Mobile Networks: Report

The launch of Direct-to-Mobile (D2M) is going to change how consumers pretty much consume content. While the devices won’t change, and the way people watch content won’t change, but how they pay for it will. Currently, the customers pay money to the telcos for data which they in turn consume to stream content online on their devices. With D2M technology, this need to stay connected to the internet with data will be eliminated. The content would be able to stream on a user’s phone without the need of internet.

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One of the concerns the telcos had over this was if this is allowed, their investments on mobile networks would go to a waste to a large extent. Additionally, the telcos said that it should be ensured that if this technology is deployed, it doesn’t interfere with the mobile networks and their frequencies.

Now, in a recent test by Tejas Networks, it was found that the D2M signals, in fact, do not interfere with the mobile networks. Tejas used the MarkOne D2M handset for the trial operating on the ATSC 3.0 standard within the 470-582 MHz spectrum band. The D2M signals were found to be non-interfering with legacy and current networks, including 2G, 3G, 4G, and 5G.

The government wants the D2M service to be launched as soon as possible. These trials were led by the top officials from the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting (MIB), the Department of Telecommunications (DoT), Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (MeitY), and Prasar Bharti. The details were first shared and published by ExchangeforMedia.