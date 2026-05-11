Vodafone Idea Clarifies Media Report on Shareholding Transfer Speculation

Vodafone Idea Limited (VIL) has clarified that it has not received any communication from the Vodafone Group regarding any proposal to transfer a portion of its shareholding to the company as treasury stock. The clarification came in response to queries raised by stock exchanges following a sharp rally in the company’s shares amid media speculation.

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Also Read: Vodafone Group Weighs Stake Transfer to Support Vodafone Idea’s Fundraising

Vi Denies Receiving Proposal From Vodafone Group

In a regulatory filing addressed to the National Stock Exchange and BSE on May 11, 2026, the telecom operator said the news article published on businesstoday.in, titled “Why Vodafone Idea shares rallied 10% today; stock up 34% in one month” may have referred to an earlier disclosure made by the company on December 31, 2025, concerning the Contingent Liability Adjustment Mechanism (CLAM) arrangement.

“The article mentions that Vodafone Group (one of the promoter shareholders of the Company) is evaluating a proposal to transfer a portion of its shareholding to the Company as treasury stock. With reference to the aforementioned article, we wish to inform that we have not received any communication from the Vodafone Group in relation to the above reported matter,” Vi said.

Amended CLAM Agreement Involves Rs 5,836 Crore Recovery

The company stated that under the amended CLAM agreement signed with Vodafone Group promoters, a balance amount of approximately Rs 5,836 crore remains receivable by Vodafone Idea. The revised arrangement includes a combination of cash and share-based recovery mechanisms aimed at strengthening the company’s financial position and improving predictability of future cash flows.

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