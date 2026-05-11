Airtel Invests Rs 31,000 Crore in FY25 Capex, Sunil Mittal Signals Higher Spending Ahead

Indian telecom operator Bharti Airtel invested nearly Rs 31,000 crore in capital expenditure (capex) during FY25, with an additional Rs 7,000 crore spent through its mobile tower subsidiary, Indus Towers, according to Sunil Mittal. “Airtel, in 2024-2025, spent about Rs 31,000 crores in capex. And if I include a subsidiary in the towers (read: Indus Towers), there is another Rs 7,000 crores,” Mittal said at the CII Annual Business Summit 2026 on Monday.

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Sunil Mittal Says Investments Will Rise Further in FY26

Mittal said the company’s capex increased in the fiscal year ended March 31, 2026, adding that detailed financial data would be announced in the coming days. He indicated that investments would continue to rise in the current fiscal year.

CII Honours Sunil Mittal With Lifetime Achievement Award

Bharti Enterprises Founder and Chairman Sunil Bharti Mittal was conferred with the CII President’s Award for Lifetime Achievement at the event by Union Minister of Electronics and IT Ashwini Vaishnaw. The award recognises his contribution to India’s economic growth, industrial development, and nation-building.

Highlighting India’s economic momentum, Mittal said the country continues to grow at 6-7 percent annually despite mounting geopolitical and economic uncertainties, particularly due to tensions in the Middle East.

He urged businesses to increase investments in India, citing strong domestic demand driven by a young and expanding consumer base.

Speaking at the CII Annual Business Summit 2026, Sunil Mittal said:

“I will just take one more moment to echo what our Prime Minister mentioned yesterday. These are difficult times. We, as a country, have been moving at a fantastic speed, growing at 6-7 percent year-on-year. Generally, things are looking very, very good, but there are situations that develop which are beyond anybody’s control.

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