Google’s Pixel 6 Renders Indicate a Bright Future

Google, whilst launching its first-gen Pixel device hoped to showcase what it felt was the true version of Android, quite different from the stock android UI found on alternatives such as Nokia or Motorola.

With this, the company hoped to achieve massive success and, whilst the company has managed to capitalise on the former, for better or for worse, the latter seems to be a distant dream.

A key reason for this, for lack of a better word fall from existence, is the design or approach that the Pixel takes to the smartphone market. Rather than providing a flashy device with gaudy camera modules or branding, it chose to remain subtle, a bit too subtle according to some.

What it relied on for its success was its camera and, to the surprise of most, it managed to nail the optics, offering cameras that even on a bad day were able to match the iPhone and, at times beat it outright.

That being said, all of this never led to sales and, many feel that the cause for this is the vision that Google has for the product, relying on basic features and a groundbreaking camera. This is not enough in 2021 and, it seems the company has finally realised this after five years of disappointing sales numbers.

What leads to this statement is the leak that has surfaced via Jon Prosser, wherein the Pixel 6 and 6 Pro are showcased and, if the products do turn out to look like this, then Google is up for a storm, for better or for worse.

Why Do The Pixel 6 Leaks Look Promising?

The first key difference that is apparent the moment one takes a look at these leaks is the presence of two devices in contrast to one device since the Pixel 5 was the only 5 series device to launch in 2020.

First of all, the Pixel 6 appears to be smaller than the Pixel 6 Pro and features only two rear cameras, housed in a massive island to the back, which resembles the mountain found on the Mi 11 Ultra. The camera sensors are expected to be normal sensor and ultra-wide, but that is not yet confirmed.

The Pixel 6 Pro on the other hand seems much larger and adds a third sensor to the mix, most probably a telephoto sensor. The shape and size do indicate the presence of a regular telephoto sensor, rather than a superzoom sensor.

The key difference this time will be of the design, with a refreshed back panel which might look funky to some, but, is a breath of fresh air in contrast to the bland offerings. The camera module itself seems to feature a dash of colour, with the bottom part being a different colour.

Do note that the renders were created by a third party based on the real-life images of the Pixel 6 and 6 Pro, so the devices should resemble this base design if it does not end up being the exact copy of this render.

Towards the front, it seems the punch hole camera has been moved to the centre instead of being to the side like the Pixel 4A and 5. The bezels are also greatly reduced, to the point that they seem non-existent.

There is also a render of the Pixel Watch, but not a lot is known about the alleged smartwatch from Google that has been long-awaited by users. We will have to wait to know more about Google’s version of what a smartwatch should be.