Realme Narzo 30 Camera Specs Confirmed Ahead of Official Launch

Realme is prepping to launch the next-gen Narzo series smartphone in the Malaysian market on May 18. The company has already confirmed the launch of the Narzo 30, but the confirmed launched date is not enough to stop the leaks and rumours from surfacing on the web. Meanwhile, the company has also started confirming some of the vital information about the smartphone ahead of the launch. Recently, the officials confirmed that the handset will feature a 90Hz refresh rate display and a 5,000mAh battery. In the latest development, the company has revealed some of the camera specifications of the Realme Narzo 30.

The company has shared the poster of the upcoming Narzo 30 revealing the camera detail of the phone on its official Facebook page. Alongside, the brand has also attached the camera samples with the poster image. Let’s have a closer look at the confirmed camera specs of the Realme Narzo 30.

Realme Narzo 30 Confirmed Camera Specifications

According to the poster image shared on Malaysia’s official Facebook page, the Realme Narzo will be launched with a triple rear camera setup. The Facebook post confirmed that the handset will have a 48MP AI primary camera sensor, accompanied by two other lenses. The company has also shared the sample images of the phone camera showcasing the camera quality.

Besides, the teaser poster didn’t reveal much about the phone. Going with the previous leaks, the Narzo 30 is said to launch with a 6.5-inch IPS LCD panel with a 90Hz refresh rate and FHD+ resolution., The smartphone is tipped to be powered by an octa-core MediaTek Helio G95 processor, clubbed with 6GB RAM. The Narzo 30 is expected to run on Android 11 out of the box.

Rumours suggest that the smartphone will be launched with a triple rear camera setup with the combination of a 48MP primary camera, accompanied by a 2MP macro camera and 2MP B&W lens along with an LED flash. On the selfie front, the phone is tipped to feature a 16MP camera sensor. Recently, Realme confirmed that the handset will ship with a massive 5,000mAh battery with 30W fast charging support.