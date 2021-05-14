Xiaomi Redmi Note 8 (2021) Tipped to Launch With 120Hz Display

Xiaomi is tipped to be gearing up for the launch of a MediaTek Dimensity 900 powered Redmi Note 10 series in its home country China. However, the latest leak suggests that the company is planning to launch the Redmi Note 8 (2021) with some interesting features like a 120Hz display, a MediaTek processor, and more in select markets. Let’s have a detailed look at the latest speculations about the upcoming Redmi Note 8 (2021) smartphone.

Xiaomi Redmi Note 8 (2021) Leak

A mysterious Xiaomi smartphone with model number M1908C3JGG has appeared on the FCC listing. The same phone is also listed on the IMEI database, suggesting that the smartphone might be the Redmi Note 8 series phone. Tipster Kacper Skrzypek was the first one to spot the smartphone on the IMEI Certification site claiming that the phone might debut as the Redmi Note 8 (2021). The tipster added that the moniker was also found on one of the company’s official websites.

Going with the Xiaomiui Twitter handle, the smartphone is tipped to be codenamed Biloba. The handset is speculated to be launched in select markets like Europe and Russia. The tipster also suggests that the model number M1908C3J1 also belongs to the same phone.

Going with the FCC listing, the alleged Redmi Note 8 (2021) is tipped to arrive with a massive 4,000mAh battery and runs on MIUI 12.5 out of the box. Leaks also suggest that the phone will be launched with an IPS LCD panel that features a 120Hz refresh rate and waterdrop notch to accommodate the selfie camera setup.

Rumours suggest that the Redmi Note 8 (2021) might be powered by the MediaTek G85 chipset, clubbed with 4GB RAM and up to 128GB of onboard storage. The smartphone is expected to launch with a 22.5W fast charging support.

As far as cameras are concerned, the Redmi Note 8 (2021) smartphone is tipped to feature a quad-camera setup with the combination of a 48MP primary camera, clubbed with an ultrawide lens, a depth sensor, and a tele-macro camera. So far, there is no information available on the selfie camera; we can expect some more information about the phone in the upcoming days.