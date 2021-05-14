iQOO 7 Pro Spotted on Indian IMEI Database Hinting Imminent Launch

iQOO has recently launched a series of smartphones in India, and it seems that the company is not to stop any time soon as the brand is gearing up to launch yet another phone. According to the reports, the smartphone brand is working on the iQOO 7 Pro launch in the country, and the leaks have already started surfacing on the web. Tipster Mukul Sharma has spotted the handset on the IMEI database hinting towards an imminent launch. The company has already launched the iQOO 7 and iQOO 7 Legend in the Indian market back in April. It seems that the company is planning to complete the series with the launch of the Pro variant. Let’s have a closer look at the IMEI listing of the iQOO 7 Pro.

iQOO 7 Pro Indian IMEI Database listing

According to the screenshots shared by the tipster, the iQOO 7 Pro has been listed on the IMEI database with model number I2017. Rather than confirming the model name and number, the listing didn’t reveal much about the specifications and features of the phone. The iQOO 7 Pro is also not launched in the home country China, and it’s difficult to expect anything from the smartphone.

Being a Pro variant, the smartphone is expected to arrive with better specifications and performance as compared to the already launched iQOO 7 and iQOO 7 Legend. It would be interesting to see what iQOO is cooking in its China’s headquarters and when it’s going to serve it to us.

Just to recall, the iQOO 7 and iQOO 7 Legend was launched in India back in April with a starting price of Rs 31,990. The iQOO 7 flaunts an AMOLED FHD+ display with a refresh rate of 120Hz. Under the hood, the smartphone is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 870 chipset, clubbed with 12GB RAM and 256GB internal storage.

As far as cameras are concerned, the smartphone features a 48MP triple camera setup aligned at the top-left corner of the rear panel. The iQOO 7 is fuelled by a massive 4,400mAh battery and offers 66W fast charging support. On the other hand, the iQOO 7 Legend also offers similar specifications except for the Snapdragon 888 chipset.