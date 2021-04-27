Mi 11X Pro vs iQOO 7 Legend: Two Very Competitive Smartphones

Just yesterday, iQOO launched the iQOO7 series in India. The company went ahead and delivered most of the things with the devices that users expected it to. The premium model in the series, ‘iQOO 7 Legend’, is powered by the Qualcomm flagship SoC and comes with up to 12GB of RAM and 256GB of internal storage. It is priced at Rs 43,990 for the same.

A few days back, on April 23, Xiaomi launched the Mi 11X Pro with 8GB+256GB for 41,999 in India. The Mi 11X Pro comes with an impressive set of specifications running on the MIUI 12 based on Android 11 out of the box.

Since the pricing of both the devices is very close, it is worth checking out which device outperforms the other.

Mi 11X Pro vs iQOO 7 Legend: Design and Body

The Mi 11X Pro is available in three different colours – Cosmic Black, Lunar White, and Celestial Silver. It has a very clean look and comes with a slightly glossy rear body. The device has a flat-edge display with a punch-hole cutout at the center on the top housing the selfie sensor. Its camera bump at the rear is very subtle and won’t cause any issues when placed at the table. There is Xiaomi branding at the bottom left on the rear of the device.

The Mi 11X Pro is 163.7mm long, 76.4mm wide, and 7.8mm thick. It weighs 196 grams, so while it is not too light, it is not very heavy as well.

The iQOO 7 Legend, on the other hand, comes in a single ‘Legend’ colour variant only which depicts the BMW Motorsport’s symbolic logo. Even the iQOO 7 Legend doesn’t have a very big camera bump at the rear, which makes placing the device on hard surfaces such as tables a safe experience. It has a very slightly curved display that too houses the selfie sensor on the punch-hole cutout at the center on the top.

The iQOO 7 Legend is 162.2mm long, 75.8mm wide, 8.7mm thick and weighs 209.7 grams. So the iQOO 7 Legend is a little short; has a little less wide body; is thicker and heavier than the Mi 11X Pro.

Mi 11X Pro vs iQOO 7 Legend: Display

The Mi 11X Pro comes with a 6.67-inch FHD+ (2400×1080 pixels) AMOLED DotDisplay with an aspect ratio of 20:9 and contrast ratio of 50,00,000:1. The device comes with support for maximum brightness of up to 1,300nits, 120Hz refresh rate, 360Hz touch-sampling rate, HDR10+, Sunlight display 3.0, and further has a Corning Gorilla Glass 5 covering at the top for protection.

The iQOO 7 Legend comes with a shorter 6.62-inch FHD+ (2400×1080) AMOLED display with support for 120Hz refresh rate, an aspect ratio of 20:9, HDR10+ and a maximum brightness of up to 1300nits.

Mi 11X Pro vs iQOO 7 Legend: Performance

The Mi 11X Pro is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 SoC coupled with up to 8GB of LPDDR5 RAM and 256GB of UFS 3.1 internal storage. The device comes with a thermal system that will enable the device to perform long hours without getting overheated. It comes running on MIUI 12 based on Android 11 out of the box. The company has said that the Mi 11X Pro will soon receive the MIUI 12.5 update.

At the same time, the iQOO 7 Legend comes powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 SoC as well. The device boasts of achieving one of the highest AnTuTu scores beating the likes of the OnePlus 9 Pro and Asus ROG Phone 5. The iQOO 7 Legend comes with up to 12GB of RAM and 256GB of internal storage. It runs on Funtouch OS 11.1 based on Android 11. Even the iQOO 7 Legend comes with a thermal system inside to enable long and heavy gaming sessions for the users.

Mi 11X Pro vs iQOO 7 Legend: Connectivity

The Mi 11X Pro can support 5G, 4G, Bluetooth 5.2, Wi-Fi 6 and comes with a USB Type-C port. The iQOO 7 Legend can also support Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.2, NFC and comes with a USB Type-C port. Both the devices can support several network bands mentioned below. Further, both the devices come with dual-SIM slots.

Mi 11X Pro network bands – 5G: sub 6G: n77/n78; 4G: LTE FDD: B1/3/5/7/8; 4G: LTE TDD: B38/40/41; 3G: WCDMA: B1/2/5/8; and 2G: GSM: 850/900/1800/1900MHz.

iQOO 7 Legend network bands – 5G: SA: n1/n3/n28/n41/n78; 5G: NSA: n41/n78; 4G: LTE FDD: B1/B2/B3/B4/B5/B7/B8/B12/B17/B18/B19/B20/B25/B26/B28; 4G: LTE TDD: B34/B38/B39/B40/B41; 3G WCDMA: B1/B2/B4/B5/B8; 2G GSM: B2/3/5/8.

Mi 11X Pro vs iQOO 7 Legend: Battery

The Mi 11X Pro packs a 4,520mAh battery with support for 33W fast-charging. Users get the 33W charger with the device inside the box. At the same time, the iQOO 7 Legend packs a slightly smaller battery of 4,000mAh but supports 66W FlashCharge technology for enabling fast charging. So the charging experience with the iQOO 7 Legend will be two times faster than with the Mi 11X Pro.

Mi 11X Pro vs iQOO 7 Legend: Camera

The Mi 11X Pro comes with a triple-camera setup at the rear, where the primary sensor is a 108MP lens paired with an 8MP ultra-wide angle sensor and a 5MP telemacro sensor. The rear camera of the device comes with support for AI Camera 6.0 and Night Mode 2.0 for both the primary and the ultra-wide-angle sensor. It can support video recording in the maximum resolution of 8K at 30fps. For selfies, there is a 20MP sensor at the front.

The iQOO 7 Legend comes with a triple-camera setup at the rear as well. The primary sensor at the back is a 48MP lens paired with a 13MP portrait sensor with 2X optical zoom support and another 13MP wide-angle/macro sensor. At the front, there is a 16MP sensor for clicking selfies.

Mi 11X Pro vs iQOO 7 Legend: Price and Conclusion

The Mi 11X Pro is slightly ahead of the iQOO 7 Legend in particular areas such as design, camera, and display. At the same time, the iQOO 7 Legend is ahead of the Mi 11X Pro in performance, battery, and connectivity.

The iQOO 7 Legend offers 12GB of RAM to the users for almost the same price as that of Mi 11X Pro’s top model, which only offers 8GB of RAM. Even though the iQOO 7 Legend has a smaller body and is a little heavier, its BMW Motorsport logo makes it look very cool.

We can expect gamers to go for the iQOO 7 Legend because of better performance and 67W fast-charging. But for users who would prefer the MIUI 12 (and the upcoming MIUI 12.5) over the Funtouch OS 11.1 would go for the Mi 11X Pro.

The Mi 11X Pro’s top model is available at Rs 41,999, offering 8GB RAM and 256GB internal storage. While the iQOO 7 Legend’s top model is slightly more expensive, priced at Rs 43,990 for its 12GB RAM and 256GB internal storage.

Both the devices have some pros and some cons. At the end of the day, it would totally depend on the user and his/her needs to select a device out of these two. We would go for the iQOO 7 Legend as of now because of the powerful performance.