iQoo 7 Series to Launch in India With Snapdragon 888 SoC: Specifications

iQoo 7 made its debut in China in January this year, and now Vivo’s sub-brand has teased via a tweet that the iQoo 7 series will be launched in India this month, i.e. April. The teaser insinuates that the company might release the phone with the usual glass back variant with the BMW M Motorsport edition in India.

The reveal of the launch of the iQoo 7 series was made by a short teaser video on Twitter, which says that the launch will take place this month. However, the exact date or timeline wasn’t provided by the company. Director at iQoo India, Gagan Arora, suggested that the BMW M Motorsport edition will debut in India alongside the usual variant.

iQoo 7 Specifications

The Chinese variant of the iQoo7 is a dual-SIM phone that runs on Android 11 on top of OriginOS for iQoo. It comes with a 6.62-inch full-HD+ (1,080×2,400 pixels) AMOLED display that supports a 120Hz refresh rate. The aspect ratio and screen to body ratio is 20:9 and 91.4 per cent, respectively. The handset is powered by an octa-core Snapdragon SoC and comes with up to 12GB of LPDDR5 RAM.

The triple rear camera setup includes a 48MP primary sensor with an f/1.79 lens, a 13MP secondary sensor with an ultra-wide-angle f/2.2 lens, and a 13MP portrait sensor with an f/2.46 lens. iQoo 7 sports a 16MP camera sensor at the front with an f/2.0 lens for selfies.

The iQoo 7’s storage capacity is up to 256GB of UFS 3.1. The handset can be connected to or with any device via 5G, 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth v5.2, GPS/ A-GPS, NFC and a USB Type-C port. There are various sensors onboard, namely an accelerometer, ambient light sensor, gyroscope, magnetometer, and a proximity sensor. The phone is backed by a 4,000mAh battery that supports 120W fast charging.

iQoo 7 Price

A teaser by the iQoo 7 revealed that the phone would be priced under Rs 40,000 in India. The BMW M Motorsport edition of iQoo 7 comes with three colour stripes on its white back panel representing the brand. The colour options in the handset’s China debut included Black and Latent Blue, but for India, we are yet to find out.