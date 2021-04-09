Vodafone Idea Business Plus Postpaid Plans Offer Location Tracking And More at Rs 299

Vodafone Idea (Vi) has an enterprise arm called Vi Business. The primary goal of Vi Business is to take care of the connectivity needs that every enterprise in India has. Vi works very closely with its clients to provide them with a customised digital connectivity solution ensuring smooth operations.

Vi is now offering Business Plus postpaid plans to the users. These plans come with a variety of benefits that the normal postpaid plans from the telco don’t. The Vodafone Idea Business Plus postpaid plans are tailored to meet the needs of enterprises.

The great thing about the Business Plus postpaid plans is that they start at only Rs 299 and offer a lot of benefits against it. Just for comparison, the normal postpaid plans from Vi start at Rs 399 per month.

But this makes sense. Generally, enterprises will purchase the plan for more number of people instead of one employee; thus, a cheaper entry-level plan still stands to bring plenty of revenues for the telco because it can benefit from the economies of scale.

Vi’s Business Plus Postpaid plans offer a ton of benefits. Let’s take a look at them.

Vi Business Plus Postpaid Plan Benefits

Vi Business Plus postpaid plan offers four key benefits to the enterprises and their employees. The first one is ‘location tracking’. With the Vodafone Idea Business Plus postpaid plan, enterprises can track the location of their field employees very easily to ensure their safety is maintained.

Further, there is mobile security. Devices from the company will require security to keep the data from being stolen. Vi can do that for the enterprises with its digital security solution provided by the Business Plus postpaid plans.

The Business Plus postpaid plans also make data costs more efficient for the enterprise. Businesses can manage the surplus data that’s left to be consumed by the employees by pooling it and using it later.

Lastly, the Vi Business Plus postpaid plans offer users an over-the-top (OTT) benefit of Disney+ Hotstar VIP for 1-year to keep their entertainment needs to be satiated.

Further, Vi allows the individual employees to purchase add-on services on their original plan offered to them by the enterprise.

Enterprises can contact Vi Business through the company’s website and purchase Business Plus postpaid plans according to their needs. Vi can create customised solutions and plans for enterprises to ensure that every need of theirs is taken care of.

There are more services that Vi provides to enterprises through its business solutions arm. To check them out, visit the website of telco.