OnePlus Nord LE Limited Edition Phone Announced, But You Can’t Buy It

OnePlus, the Chinese smartphone manufacturing brand has announced a new special edition of OnePlus Nord which has a very unique thing about it. The company is calling it the OnePlus Nord Literally Only One Edition (OnePlus Nord LE). Do note that this is just a new colour variant of the existing affordable OnePlus Nord. The company claims that it’s only one unit in the world. The smartphone has a blue and yellow colour finish.

The colour combination of the phone depends on the angle you hold the OnePlus Nord LE. Apart from the new colours, the specifications of the phone remain the same, so don’t get too excited. The company also confirmed that you can’t buy it from any store. If you want it then you have to win it by participating in an Instagram contest.

How to Participate in OnePlus Nord LE Contest

To participate in the contest users have to follow some simple rule which might get them the OnePlus Nord LE. Here are the contest rules.

You need to first follow the OnePlus.Nord on Instagram

Then you have to capture a picture of your current smartphone and post it on your Instagram feed.

Do note that your caption needs to explain why you want to upgrade to OnePlus Nord.

Along with the post you need to #SwitchToNord in your caption.

As mentioned above the only part where the newly announced OnePlus Nord LE is different from the normal variant is the back panel. It sports a gradient colour rear panel with yellow and blue shades. The OnePlus Nord is powered by the Snapdragon 765G chipset, clubbed with up to 12GB of RAM and 256GB of storage. It is juiced by a 4,115mAh battery along with a 30W fast charging support.

On the optical front, it offers a quad-rear camera setup with the combination of 48MP primary camera + 8MP ultra-wide-angle lens + 5MP depth sensor + 2MP macro camera along with an LED flash. Upfront, it houses a dual-camera module with a 32MP primary and an 8MP sensor.