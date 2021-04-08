LG Smartphone Users to Get OS Update for Up to 3 Years

LG Electronics has announced that it will continue to offer software upgrades for its smartphones for the next three years. The decision was announced after the company shared its closure call from the smartphone business. As reported by IANS, premium smartphones of LG will receive OS updates for the next 3 years. On the other side, LG budget smartphones will get software upgrades for up to 2 years. For LG Velvet and LG Wing smartphones, LG will provide OS upgrades till 2023.

Eligible LG Devices Will be Listed on Global Websites

To make the transition hassle-free for users, LG stated that it would list down all the devices that are eligible for its extended OS update programs on its global websites. Also, the support plan by LG could change as per the region. The support plan will be dependent upon Google’s Android OS release and product specs.

LG WILL Repair Smartphone For At least 4 Years

LG has announced various measures to provide the best service to its existing mobile customers. In the South Korea region, LG’s home turf has marked that the company will provide repair services for smartphones for at least four years. However, the years will be counted from their manufacturing date. As reported by Yonhap news agency, LG will continue to provide after-sales services to its customers globally even after the closure of mobile business.

LG Pay Service Will be Active For 3 Years

To promote mobile payment transactions, LG has also decided that it will keep the mobile payment and digital wallet service LG Pay active for 3 years. To facilitate the existing supply and demand chain, LG will continue the smartphone production till the end of May. Even though the mobile business shut down will commence on July 31, some of the inventory of existing models will be available for purchase.