LG Smartphone Users to Get OS Update for Up to 3 Years

LG will list down all the devices that are eligible for its extended OS update programs on its global websites

By April 8th, 2021 AT 2:30 PM
  • Mobiles & Tablets
  • Technology News
    • 0 Comment

    lg-smartphone-get-os-update-3-years

    LG Electronics has announced that it will continue to offer software upgrades for its smartphones for the next three years. The decision was announced after the company shared its closure call from the smartphone business. As reported by IANS, premium smartphones of LG will receive OS updates for the next 3 years. On the other side, LG budget smartphones will get software upgrades for up to 2 years. For LG Velvet and LG Wing smartphones, LG will provide OS upgrades till 2023.

    Eligible LG Devices Will be Listed on Global Websites

    To make the transition hassle-free for users, LG stated that it would list down all the devices that are eligible for its extended OS update programs on its global websites. Also, the support plan by LG could change as per the region. The support plan will be dependent upon Google’s Android OS release and product specs.

    LG WILL Repair Smartphone For At least 4 Years

    LG has announced various measures to provide the best service to its existing mobile customers. In the South Korea region, LG’s home turf has marked that the company will provide repair services for smartphones for at least four years. However, the years will be counted from their manufacturing date. As reported by Yonhap news agency, LG will continue to provide after-sales services to its customers globally even after the closure of mobile business.

    LG Pay Service Will be Active For 3 Years

    To promote mobile payment transactions, LG has also decided that it will keep the mobile payment and digital wallet service LG Pay active for 3 years. To facilitate the existing supply and demand chain, LG will continue the smartphone production till the end of May. Even though the mobile business shut down will commence on July 31, some of the inventory of existing models will be available for purchase.

    Read more on:
    Reported By:

    Shrijan loves the process of creating content in various verticals, whether it be words, sounds or videos. He's also inclined towards digital marketing and tech industry developments. The art of creation always intrigues his interest.

    Subscribe
    Notify of
    guest
    0 Comments
    Inline Feedbacks
    View all comments

    Recent Posts

    module-4-img

    Samsung Might Outsource its Future Cameras from Olympus: Report

    The South Korean tech giant Samsung might enter into a partnership with the Japanese camera manufacturer Olympus to produce upcoming...

    module-4-img

    LG Smartphone Users to Get OS Update for Up to 3 Years

    LG Electronics has announced that it will continue to offer software upgrades for its smartphones for the next three years....

    module-4-img

    Realme C20, C21, and C25 Devices Launched in India Under Rs 11,000

    Realme has just launched three new entry-level smartphones in India. The new devices include the Realme C20, C21 and C25....

    Related Posts

    module-4-img

    WhatsApp Upgraded Business App Comes With New Shopping Features

    module-4-img

    India Needs Affordable Smartphone, Mobile Plans with Unlimited Data

    module-4-img

    Google’s Whitechapel Expected to be Behind Qualcomm, Apple Flagship Chipsets

    module-4-img

    Vivo Y72 5G Spotted on IMDA Certification Hinting Imminent Launch