Realme C20, C21, and C25 Devices Launched in India Under Rs 11,000

Realme has just launched three new entry-level smartphones in India. The new devices include the Realme C20, C21 and C25. All the devices are 4G LTE supportive and come with huge batteries to deliver a longer performance. There is a dedicated microSD card slot available in each device to compensate for the low memory options.

Let’s take a look at the complete specifications and price of the Realme C20, C21, and C25.

Realme C20 Specifications

The Realme C20 comes with a 6.5-inch HD+ IPS display and an aspect ratio of 20:9. It is powered by the MediaTek Helio G35 SoC coupled with up to 2GB of RAM and 32GB of internal storage. There is a single 8MP sensor at the rear for clicking pictures and a 5MP sensor at the front.

The device packs a 5,000mAh battery and weighs 190 grams. The internal storage can be expanded up to 256GB with the help of a microSD card.

Realme C21 Specifications

The Realme C21 is also has a dual SIM card slot with an additional slot for a microSD card. It comes with a 6.5-inch HD+ large display with a 20:9 aspect ratio. It is powered by the MediaTek Helio G35 SoC coupled with up to 4GB of RAM and 64GB of internal storage.

It has a triple rear camera setup with a 13MP primary sensor, 2MP secondary sensor, and a 2MP monochrome sensor. At the front is a 5MP sensor for video calling and selfies. It packs a 5,000mAh battery and weighs 190 grams, just like the Realme C20.

Realme C25 Specifications

The Realme C25 has launched with a 6.5-inch HD+ large display and an 88.7% screen-to-body ratio. It has a dual-SIM slot with a third slot for accommodating a microSD card. The device is powered by the MediaTek Helio G70 SoC coupled with up to 4GB RAM and 128GB internal storage.

It has a 13MP AI triple camera setup at the rear with support for ‘Super Nightscape Mode.’ The device will come running on Realme UI 2.0 based on Android 11 out of the box. It packs a massive 6,000mAh battery with support for ‘Super Power Saving Mode’ and 18W Quick Charge technology.

Realme C20, C21 and C25 Price

The Realme C20 has launched in a single memory variant with 2GB of RAM and 32GB of internal storage. It is priced at Rs 6,999. Further, the Realme C21 has launched in two variants. The first with 3GB+32GB for Rs 7,999 and the other with 4GB+64GB for Rs 8,999. Lastly, the Realme C25 has launched in two variants as well. The first with 4GB+64GB for Rs 9,999 and the second with 4GB+128GB for Rs 10,999.

The Realme C20 will be available in two colours – Cool Blue and Cool Grey. The Realme C21 will also be available in two colours – Cross Blue and Cross Black, and the Realme C25 will be available in Watery Blue and Watery Grey colours.

The Realme C20 will be available at a discounted price of Rs 6,799 for the first million people who purchase it.