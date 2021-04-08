Vodafone Idea Announces Integrated IoT Solutions for Enterprises

Vodafone Idea Business, the enterprise arm of Vodafone Idea Ltd. (VIL), has just launched Integrated IoT solutions for businesses. With the launch of Integrated IoT solutions, Vodafone Idea (Vi) has become the only telecom operator in India to offer a secure end-to-end IoT solution offering that comprises hardware, connectivity, application, network, analytics, security and support. The service is aimed at simplifying and accelerating the digital transformation process for businesses.

Vi IoT aims to transform the way businesses operate by reinventing operations, customer experience, processes and developing newer business models and revenue opportunities.

Vi Integrated IoT solutions aim to are designed to be tailored for the needs of enterprises. The company will go with a consulting method and will listen to the needs of the businesses so that they can be provided with the right IoT solution.

The release from Vi says that the telco is the largest IoT player in India. With the announcement of this new service, Vi has further enhanced its portfolio by providing a comprehensive range of IoT solutions across Industries for Smart Mobility, Smart Infrastructure, and Smart Utilities on its 5G-ready network.

With Vi’s Integrated IoT Solutions, businesses can keep their focus on their core strength, resulting in simplification and acceleration of IoT Innovation.

The Smart Infrastructure IoT solutions from Vi will connect smartly with assets like energy systems, heterogeneous machines and a range of applications like ERP for industries. The Smart Mobility IoT solutions will offer logistics, automotive OEMs and associated industries with connected vehicle and fleet management solutions that are based on real-time environmental and vehicle parameters.

Vi Business, through the help of integrated IoT solutions, will empower DISCOMs and utility companies to remotely monitor the performance of energy-consuming machines and provide an integrated system of smart meters for enhanced customer experiences.

It is worth noting that just yesterday, Bharti Airtel also announced its IoT services. It looks like the telcos are going after the IoT market hard and will leverage their 5G networks to provide seamless services to businesses.