Airtel IoT to Help India Integrate and Manage Billions of Smart Devices

    Bharti Airtel, the second-largest telco of India today, launched the ‘Airtel IoT’. It is an integrated platform that empowers businesses to harness the power of the Internet of Things (IoT) and further allow them to prepare for the upcoming era of connected things.

    Ajay Chitkara, Director & CEO of Airtel Business, said that every business has three key IoT requirements. First, connectivity solutions that future proof their application and device investments. Second, for keeping their data secure. And third, seamless integration with existing IT systems ensures that the IoT data can be used for taking actions.

    Chitkara assured that Airtel IoT is built on the above-mentioned insights to majorly ease the IoT journeys of businesses.

    What is Airtel IoT?

    Airtel IoT is an end-to-end platform. It possesses the capability to connect and manage billions of devices and applications very easily with complete security. At its core is Airtel’s robust 5G ready network that comes with the option to deploy NB-IoT, 4G or 2G connectivity leveraging Airtel e-SIM technology.

    The platform also comes with a flexible set of APIs to help the businesses in removing difficult integration journeys, allowing them to streamline the process of connecting, collecting, and analysing data with the help of their existing workflow tools. Airtel will keep all the IoT data secure with its telco-grade security technology solutions.

    For the unaware, Airtel IoT is already providing services to a major automobile company called MG Motor. President and MD, MG Motor India, Mr Rajeev Chaba, said that Airtel IoT helped the company in providing customers with India’s first internet car that comes with i-SMART technology and 60+ connected car features.

    Airtel IoT will allow users to access real-time telematics and infotainment in the MG Motor cars. The partnership between both companies will benefit the customers a lot. India’s cellular IoT market is expected to grow up to Rs 10,000 crores by the year 2022. This will certainly help Airtel grow the roots of its business even further in India.

    Tanay is someone with whom you can chill and talk about technology and life. A fitness enthusiast and cricketer, he loves to read and write.

