Vivo Y72 5G Spotted on IMDA Certification Hinting Imminent Launch

Vivo and other Chinese smartphone brands have a stronghold in the Indian and global market because of their competitive pricing and top-of-the-line specifications. The company is now planning to expand its Y-series lineup with the launch of the Y72 5G. In the past couple of months, we have encountered a series of leaks and rumours about the smartphone, but it’s very tough to believe them blindly as the company is yet to reveal anything. In the latest development, popular tipster Mukul Sharma has shared a post revealing that the upcoming Vivo Y72 5G smartphone is listed on the IMDA certification website revealing some of the vital information about the handset. Let’s have a closer look at the IMDA certification and figure out what is new in it.

Vivo Y72 5G IMDA Certification

According to the screenshots shared by the tipster, the Vivo Y72 5G is listed on IMDA certification with model number V2041. The listing suggests that the smartphone will be powered by the MediaTek 6833 which is the codename for MediaTek Dimensity 700 chipset. The handset is tipped to be backed by 8GB RAM and on the graphic processing front, it will feature Mali G57.

The listing also confirmed that the smartphone will run on the Android 11 operating system and features a 1080×2408 pixel resolution display. On the connectivity part, it will support Bluetooth, Wi-Fi, NFC, and a 5G network. Besides this, the IMDA certification didn’t reveal much about the Vivo Y72 5G.

However, the smartphone is already launched in the Thailand market and thanks to that we know pretty much about the handset. The Vivo Y72 comes with a triple camera setup with the combination of 64MP primary sensor + 8MP ultra-wide-angle lens with 120-degree field-of-view + 2MP macro shooter with an LED flash.

The smartphone is fuelled by a 5,000mAh battery with support for 18W fast charging. The smartphone was launched in Thailand in Graphite Black and Dream Glow colour shades. Let’s see in what colour the company is planning to launch the device in other markets.