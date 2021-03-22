ACT Fibernet Introduces Home Security Camera at Rs 2,249, Rent Option Also Available

The ACT IP Cam is listed on ACT Fibernet's website at a one-time purchase price of Rs 2,249, along with Rs 200 monthly rental option

By March 22nd, 2021 AT 7:21 AM
    ACT Fibernet aka Atria Convergence Technologies has introduced a new home security camera called ‘ACT IP Cam.’ Priced at Rs 2,249 for a one-time purchase, it is available to existing ACT Fibernet customers. The company is also offering the product under a rental option at Rs 200 per month. ACT Fibernet has launched the product in partnership with TP-Link, and it offers features like night vision clarity, up to 24 days of recording, two-way talking with an in-built microphone and hassle-free installation setup. The ACT IP Cam supports up to 128GB microSD cards, and it works on the First In First Out mechanism, meaning the oldest recording keeps getting deleted automatically. Continue reading to know the features of ACT IP Cam in detail.

    ACT IP Cam at Rs 2,249: Features and Hardware Specifications

    Starting with the hardware specifications of the ACT IP Cam, it offers a 2MP camera with 1080p recording capability. The 2MP camera supports a 110-degree field-of-view (FoV). The camera also has Night Vision support with a video clarity up to 30 feet. ACT Fibernet says the home security camera is capable of detecting motions and alerts. Additionally, it supports two-way talking through the camera because the home security camera has an in-built microphone. As noted, the security camera supports microSD cards up to 128GB.

    The ACT Homecam aka ACT IP Cam supports 2.4GHz only, which is underwhelming. Furthermore, the camera has WPA/WPA2 encryptions, and it can be paired with the Tapo Camera app. It does not support WEP, Portal, WPA/WPA2-enterprise or WPA3 network is not supported.

    The Tapo Camera app is available on Google Play Store and Apple App Store for free. Talking about the microSD card support, the ACT IP Cam supports SD card up to 128GB capacity and it should be formatted to the FAT32 file system. The official FAQs for the ACT IP Cam on the company’s website say a 32GB microSD card can be used to record videos for about four-five days in a row for 24 days before being full. Lastly, the camera recording on the microSD card works on FIFO- First In First Out mechanism. The oldest recording keeps getting deleted automatically.

    Interested customers can head over to the company’s website to purchase the product.

    Read more on:
    Reported By:Editor in Chief

    Chakri is a go-to guy for your next smartphone recommendation. Back in his engineering days, he used to play with smartphones by installing custom ROMs and that passion got him into the tech industry. He still goes nuts about a smartphone knocking his door for review. Currently managing everything at Telecom Talk, Chakri is trying to master PUBG Mobile in his free time.

    ACT Fibernet Introduces Home Security Camera at Rs 2,249, Rent Option Also Available

