Signal Beats WhatsApp to Secure Top Spot in Apple App Store

Signal, the instant messaging app, has secured the top spot in the Apple App Store. They say one man’s loss is another man’s gain, and there won’t be a better example than this. As everyone might be aware of by now, WhatsApp is asking all its users to accept the new privacy policy as part of which it will share data with parent company Facebook. A lot of WhatsApp users around the world are now migrating to either Signal or Telegram. Thanks to this, Signal rose to the top spot in less than 48 hours on Apple App Store’s Free Apps category. On Google Play Store, Signal is currently at fourth spot in the same ‘Top free apps’ category, and it will be a matter of time for the app to reach the top spot.

Signal Says There Will Be No Ads on its Platform

Signal is betting big on privacy and it is understandable. A few years ago, WhatsApp founders left Facebook after knowing the plans of how the social media giant is going to use WhatsApp. Signal is now headed by Brian Acton who is the co-founder of WhatsApp. Facebook also confirmed that it would start monetising WhatsApp in the future. Signal, took to Twitter and said there would never be ads on the platform. It further added that the “data belongs in your hands and not ours.”

Another messaging platform Telegram is also getting a lot of interest from WhatsApp users, but the majority of them are joining Signal because it is relatively new in the game. Signal is now the most download free app in various countries like India, Germany, France, Austria, Finland, Switzerland and Hong Kong.

Signal got a major boost when Tesla and SpaceX CEO Elon Musk asked its followers to download Signal on Twitter. Not only in the downloads section, but Signal’ share price also rose by a whopping 1100%. Signal is another instant messaging application like WhatsApp and Telegram, but the core focus of the company is user privacy. It is a free mobile application available on iOS and Android platforms with features like voice calling, video calling, stickers support and the person-to-person chat interface of Signal is very identical to that of Apple’s iMessage.

Did you download Signal on your smartphone? If yes, let us know how is your experience with the app so far.