BSNL Rs 599 Plan With 5GB Daily Data: Is It the Best Prepaid Recharge?

BSNL is currently offering a Rs 599 recharge to its prepaid subscribers across the country. The Rs 599 plan of BSNL offers 84 days of validity, similar to the prepaid plans under Rs 600 from Bharti Airtel, Reliance Jio and Vodafone Idea. However, the BSNL plan stands apart from the competition in the data benefit section. The telecom operator which is yet to launch 4G services is providing a whopping 5GB data per day with the Rs 599 recharge. The data benefit offered by BSNL can be consumed on 2G/3G networks, but if the customer enters a 4G-enabled area, the data benefit can be consumed on 4G network as well. For the unaware, BSNL already launched 4G services in select circles like Kerala, Andhra Pradesh & Telangana, Gujarat, Karnataka and Madhya Pradesh. However, the 4G network is limited to select areas on the above-mentioned circles. Continue reading to know more about the Rs 599 prepaid recharge from BSNL in detail and why we think it is the best plan at the moment.

BSNL Rs 599 Prepaid Recharge: Benefits Detailed

The Rs 599 recharge from the government-led telco is an unlimited combo plan, meaning it comes with voice calling, SMS and data benefits. Starting with the USP of this plan, it offers a user 5GB data per day which takes the overall data benefit to 420GB as the plan’s validity is 84 days.

The plan also ships with unlimited voice calling to any network within India but BSNL’s official websites still report the FUP limit of 250 minutes per day is yet to go away. Last week, we reported that BSNL is getting rid of the FUP limit on voice calling on January 10, 2021, and we are yet to get an official confirmation from the house of BSNL. That said, BSNL confirmed that the PV 1,999 and PV 2,399 would offer unlimited voice calling without the 250 minutes per day, so the change might be effective for other plans as well.

As for the third benefit, the Rs 599 BSNL recharge offers 100 SMSes per day for the entire validity period. Lastly, BSNL also provides a free subscription to Zing app till February 28, 2021.

As you can see, the data benefit offered by BSNL with its Rs 599 recharge is miles ahead of private telcos that are offering either 1.5GB data per day or 2GB data per day with the plans below Rs 600. That said, the lack of nationwide 4G services is hurting BSNL badly, but if you have a decent 3G BSNL network in your area, you should check out the Rs 599 recharge.