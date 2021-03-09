ACT Fibernet Providing One Month of Free Service on 5 Months Subscription

Internet Service Provider (ISP) ACT Fibernet has silently rolled out a new offer in Hyderabad city. As part of the new offer, ACT Fibernet new customers can avail one month of free service on subscribing to five months plan. Usually, the company offers 15 days of extra service on 5.5 months subscription plan. For a limited period, it is offering an additional 15 days of service, taking the total free service benefit to 30 days or one month. This offer is a limited period one expiring on March 10, 2021. And it is applicable only in Hyderabad city at the moment. Furthermore, the company says the limited period offer will be valid only on select plans. Probably, the plans priced above Rs 1,075 (A-Max 1075) could be part of this offer.

ACT Fibernet Limited Period Extra Service Offer Detailed

ACT Fibernet’s broadband plans in Hyderabad are available for long-term subscription, ranging from six months to 24 months. As noted, the company generally runs an offer of 5.5 months subscription for six months plan. The limited period offer which expires in less than 48 hours, however, provides the users six months of service at the cost of five months subscription. Interested customers can register for a new connection on ACT Fibernet’s website. Besides these details, we don’t have eligible plans. Do make a note that the expires on March 10, 2021, and it is only applicable in Hyderabad.

Talking about the broadband plans in Hyderabad, there are six of them, starting at Rs 500 and going all the way up to Rs 5,999. The A-Max 500 plan offers 40 Mbps speeds till 500GB; The A-Max 700 broadband plan costs Rs 700 per month, 75 Mbps speeds and 1TB FUP limit. The popular A-Max 1075 plan comes with 150 Mbps speeds and 2TB FUP limit.

A few weeks ago, ACT Fibernet revised the A-Max 1325 and Incredible 1999 broadband plans to offer unlimited data benefit. The Rs 1,325 broadband plan comes with 300 Mbps speeds, whereas the Rs 1,999 plan offers 400 Mbps speeds. The high-end Rs 5,999 ACT Giga broadband plan offers 1 Gbps speeds and a 6TB FUP limit.

Unlike other ISPs like JioFiber and Airtel Xstream Fiber which are also offering free voice calling with broadband plans, ACT Fibernet does not have any such service. Some ACT Fibernet plans offer up to Rs 500 cashback on Netflix subscription and it is also providing a free ZEE5 Premium subscription worth Rs 99 for a month. ACT Fibernet customers can also subscribe to add-ons like AHA Video, Hungama Play and so on by paying the original subscription prices.