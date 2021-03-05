Realme C21 Launched Powered by MediaTek Helio G35 SoC, Specifications and Price

Realme has launched the ‘Realme C21’ for the Malaysia market on Thursday. The device comes with power-packed features such as a massive 5,000mAh battery, a triple-camera system at the rear, and an octa-core MediaTek SoC. The device’s fingerprint sensor is located at the rear, and the device comes with a gradient finish at the rear, which looks very pleasing to the eye. There is a teardrop notch at the front housing the front-selfie camera. Take a look at the complete specifications and price of the Realme C21.

Realme C21 Specifications

The Realme C21 has launched with a 6.5-inch HD+ LCD screen with an 89.5% screen-to-body ratio. It will run on Realme UI based on Android 10 and comes with dual-SIM slots. The device is powered by the octa-core MediaTek Helio G25 SoC coupled with up to 3GB of RAM and 32GB of internal storage. The internal storage is expandable with the help of a microSD card.

It features a triple-camera setup at the rear with a 13MP primary sensor, a 2MP macro sensor, and a 2MP monochrome sensor. At the front, there is a 5MP sensor for clicking selfies.

There is a 5,000mAh battery inside the device, which supports 10W standard-charging. The Realme C21 has a 3.5mm audio jack for wired earphone lovers and is a 4G supportive device. It further supports basic connectivity options such as Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.0 and has a MicroUSB port. The device weighs 190 grams and measures 165.2×76.4×8.9mm.

Its fingerprint sensor is located at the rear for providing additional security.

Realme C21 Price

The device has been launched in a single variant of 3GB RAM and 32GB internal storage priced at MYR 499 (approximately Rs 8,900) and comes in two different colour options – Cross Blue and Cross Black. The company hasn’t clarified if the device will anytime make it to India any time soon.