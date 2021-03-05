Realme C21 Launched Powered by MediaTek Helio G35 SoC, Specifications and Price

Realme has launched the ‘Realme C21’ for the Malaysia market on Thursday. The device comes with power-packed features such as a massive 5,000mAh battery, a triple-camera system at the rear, and an octa-core MediaTek SoC. The device’s fingerprint sensor is located at the rear, and the device comes with a gradient finish at the rear, which looks very pleasing to the eye. There is a teardrop notch at the front housing the front-selfie camera. Take a look at the complete specifications and price of the Realme C21.
Realme C21 Specifications
The Realme C21 has launched with a 6.5-inch HD+ LCD screen with an 89.5% screen-to-body ratio. It will run on Realme UI based on Android 10 and comes with dual-SIM slots. The device is powered by the octa-core MediaTek Helio G25 SoC coupled with up to 3GB of RAM and 32GB of internal storage. The internal storage is expandable with the help of a microSD card.
It features a triple-camera setup at the rear with a 13MP primary sensor, a 2MP macro sensor, and a 2MP monochrome sensor. At the front, there is a 5MP sensor for clicking selfies.
There is a 5,000mAh battery inside the device, which supports 10W standard-charging. The Realme C21 has a 3.5mm audio jack for wired earphone lovers and is a 4G supportive device. It further supports basic connectivity options such as Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.0 and has a MicroUSB port. The device weighs 190 grams and measures 165.2×76.4×8.9mm.
Its fingerprint sensor is located at the rear for providing additional security.
Realme C21 Price
The device has been launched in a single variant of 3GB RAM and 32GB internal storage priced at MYR 499 (approximately Rs 8,900) and comes in two different colour options – Cross Blue and Cross Black. The company hasn’t clarified if the device will anytime make it to India any time soon.
Tanay is someone with whom you can chill and talk about technology and life. A fitness enthusiast and cricketer, he loves to read and write.