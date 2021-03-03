Ambrane Dots 11 and Dots 20 TWS Earphones Launched in India, Price and Specifications

Two new truly wireless stereo (TWS) earphones have launched for the India market — Ambrane Dots 20 and Ambrane Dots 11

By March 3rd, 2021 AT 5:19 PM
  • Mobiles & Tablets
  • Technology News
    Two new truly wireless stereo (TWS) earphones have launched for the India market — Ambrane Dots 20 and Ambrane Dots 11. Both the TWS earphones come with the support of Bluetooth 5.0, USB Type-C fast charging support, and IPX5 water and dust resistance. The earphones support both Siri and Google Assistant. There are slight differences between the two earphones in terms of pricing, design, and features; let’s take a look at them.

    Ambrane Dots 11 and Dots 20 Specifications

    The Ambrane Dots 11 come with a non-stem design equipped with 7mm dynamic drivers. It supports high-quality bass and offers up to 20 hours of total playback time with the charging case. Without the charging case, the TWS earphones deliver a performance of up to 5 hours. They come with a Type-C port with fast-charging enabled. There are touch controls as well, which allow the user to control calls and music.

    Coming to the Ambrane Dots 20, they feature a stem design and come with support for Environmental Noise Cancellation (ENC). It is claimed by the company to provide better mic performance during calls. The earphones come with 10mm dynamic drivers and advanced acoustic technology. These TWS earphones can offer up to 25 hours of music playback time. The Ambrane Dots 20 also has a Type-C port for fast-charging and comes with multi-functional touch sensors for controlling calls and music.

    Ambrane Dots 11 and Dots 20 Price

    Both the products have launched for a price of Rs 2,999. But on the official website of Ambrane, the Dots 11 are priced at Rs 1,999, and the Dots 20 are priced at Rs 1,799. On the other hand, on Amazon, the Ambrane Dots 11 are available for Rs 1,899, and the Ambrane Dots 20 are available for Rs 1,599. On Flipkart, the price of the Ambrane Dots 11 is the same as on Amazon, but the price of the Ambrane Dots 20 is Rs 1,699.

    The Ambrane Dots 11 are available in only the ‘White’ colour option; however, the Ambrane Dots 20 are available in both ‘Black’ and ‘White’ colour options.

    Reported By:

    Tanay is someone with whom you can chill and talk about technology and life. A fitness enthusiast and cricketer, he loves to read and write.

