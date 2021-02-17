Asus ROG Phone 5 Expected to Come With 65W Fast-Charging and 16GB RAM

Asus ROG series might get another addition, namely ‘ROG Phone 5’ later this year. The device is expected to support 65W fast-charging and come with up to 16GB of RAM. For the unaware, Asus ROG Phone is a mobile-gaming dedicated series which has seen a lot of traction in the last few years. The last device which Asus released in the series in India was Asus ROG Phone 3 for a price of Rs 49,999 (base model). Now, Asus might directly release the Asus ROG Phone 5 — more details on the story ahead.

Asus ROG Phone 5 Specifications (Expected)

The Asus ROG Phone 5 is expected to launch soon according to a well known-tipster Mukul Sharma. He said that if there are no changes made to the device now, it will make its way to India in March 2021.

Looking at the recent Geekbench appearance, it can be further assumed that the device might actually launch soon in the country. The device is expected to be powered by the Qualcomm’s latest Snapdragon 888 SoC coupled with up to 16GB of RAM and 512GB of internal storage.

Some renders of the device leaked online suggest that it will come with a triple camera setup at the rear all in a horizontal alignment. The device might come with a dedicated button to activate ‘Gaming Mode’.

Some rumours online suggest that ROG Phone 5 might get a programmable LED screen at the rear, but it seems a little far-fetched at the moment to us. According to the Digital Chat Station, the device might pack a 6,000mAh battery and support 65W fast-charging as well.

It will be worth to see if Asus launches a little toned-down version of the device powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 870 and availing it as a more ‘budget-friendly’ option in the series. Also, it will be interesting to see the price range that Asus decides to go for with the ROG Phone 5.