Amazon the Largest Smart Speaker Brand in India 2020

During 2020, smart speaker shipments crossed the 10 lakh units mark which is a first for the Indian market

By February 17th, 2021 AT 5:43 PM
    Smart speaker shipments saw a record rise in 2020. During the year, smart speaker shipments crossed the 10 lakh units mark which is a first for the Indian market. Total sales generated from the smart speaker segment in India in 2020 was Rs 463.4 crore ($63.6 million). According to a report from IANS, Amazon emerged as the largest smart speaker brand in India both in terms of value and volume market shares. It is quite obvious since Amazon’s Echo Dot and Echo Dot Mini and other Alexa smart speakers are very popular in India.

    Amazon if Followed by Xiaomi at the Second Spot, Apple Gets a Decent Start

    Amazon had 80% market share both in terms of value and volume market share. Google came in the second position with 11% market share in terms of volume. However, in terms of value, Xiaomi stood at the second spot in India with 10% market share and in terms of volume came at third with 8% market share.

    Apple saw a decent response to its newly launched HomePod mini smart speakers which started selling during the last quarter of 2020. With just a quarter’s worth of selling, Apple managed to gain 2% market share overall. Out of all the sales that Apple made in the smart speakers segment, around 84% of devices were HomePod mini.

    Faisal Kawoosa, Founder and Chief Analyst, techARC said that more players are expected to enter the market in the smart speakers’ segment in the next two years. In 2020, approximately 40% of the smart speakers were shipped during the festive quarter (Q4) alone.

    In the top five rankings for the best-selling smart speakers in India, Amazon Echo devices managed to get the number 1, 2, and 5 positions. Google’s smart speaker got the third position while Xiaomi’s smart speaker got the fifth.

    It is worth noting that Xiaomi shipped more than 75,000 units in its first year of entry into the category.

    Tanay is someone with whom you can chill and talk about technology and life. A fitness enthusiast and cricketer, he loves to read and write.

    Amazon the Largest Smart Speaker Brand in India 2020

