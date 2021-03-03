Realme RMX3041 Spotted on TENAA, Might be Realme 8

A new Realme device has recently bagged certification from TENAA. Its model number is ‘RMX3041’. The listing was first spotted by the tipster Mukul Sharma. It reveals multiple specs and information about the device, and it could be the Realme 8. A few of the key specifications of the listing reveals that it is a 5G supportive device. The Realme RMX3041 further has a big battery and will run on the latest Android version out of the box. Let’s take a look at all the specifications and information revealed about the device through the listing.

Realme RMX3041 Specifications

The listing shows that the device will come with a rectangular camera module. There are three camera sensors at the rear with an LED flash. Further, the rear of the device is quite glossy, and the Realme logo can be seen at the bottom left of the device. At the front, the device has a punch-hole cutout at the top left, housing the selfie camera sensor.

The Realme RMX3041 has a power button located on the right side of the body with a fingerprint sensor mounted on it. Its volume rockers are on the left side of the body. The device will come with a flat display, and going by the design; we expect it to be a mid-range 5G smartphone.

The Realme RMX3041 will come with a 6.5-inch display and will run on Android 11 out of the box. There is a 4,890mAh battery inside the device, and it measures 162.5 X 74.8 X 8.5mm. It should be powered by either a Qualcomm Snapdragon or MediaTek Dimensity SoC since it is a 5G supportive smartphone.

This is all there is listed about the device on the platform of TENAA. More details about the device and its model number should surface online very soon.

It is worthy to note that Realme has already confirmed the launch of Realme 8 and Realme 8 Pro in India. But the company hasn’t given any specific date for the same. This could be one of the devices in the upcoming Realme 8 series.