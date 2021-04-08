Samsung Might Outsource its Future Cameras from Olympus: Report

Samsung's Galaxy S22 to Feature a Camera Produced by Olympus?

By April 8th, 2021 AT 3:30 PM
  • Mobiles & Tablets
  • Technology News
    • 0 Comment

    samsung-outsource-future-cameras-olympus

    The South Korean tech giant Samsung might enter into a partnership with the Japanese camera manufacturer Olympus to produce upcoming cameras for its flagship smartphones. Rumours started spreading about the same via a Twitter leak by heyitsyogesh which was later supported by Ice Universe on Weibo.

    Olympus is a leading manufacturer of optical and reprography products from the time it began its operation in 1919. In case the partnership gets confirmed between both parties, Samsung will become one of the brands to have outsourced its camera from camera manufacturers besides Huawei, OnePlus and Vivo.

    Samsung Might Partner With Olympus

    According to a tweet by the tipster, Olympus has supposedly proposed Samsung for the collaboration, and the talks regarding the business are going according to the plans. Currently, Samsung manufactures its image sensors, but it is certainly looking forward to working with Olympus to produce high-quality photos and camera modules. The tweet also stated that the Olympus may produce the camera for Galaxy S22, which might enter the market by the first quarter of 2022.

    Some additional pointers rumoured surrounding the partnership state that Samsung is currently working to manufacture a chip that is codenamed as Olympus. The Exynos processors have been tormented by a lot of negative criticisms; the upcoming one is likely to be its successor and hopefully for the good. The new Olympus chipset is presumed to surpass the current one and it is expected that it will show massive improvement.

    Meanwhile, we can only wait for an official announcement to be made by Samsung or Olympus. As we have mentioned above that this only rumoured via a leak and only time will tell if the source can be considered credible or not but it will certainly be interesting to see the upgraded quality of cameras that will roll out after the collaboration, if it happens.

    Read more on:
    Reported By:Reporter

    Sonali is a national-level swimmer with a passion for tech and has different hobbies such as reading and writing. She is a good listener and therefore she can be your go-to person to talk about any aspect be it life or tech.

    Subscribe
    Notify of
    guest
    0 Comments
    Inline Feedbacks
    View all comments

    Recent Posts

    module-4-img

    Samsung Might Outsource its Future Cameras from Olympus: Report

    The South Korean tech giant Samsung might enter into a partnership with the Japanese camera manufacturer Olympus to produce upcoming...

    module-4-img

    LG Smartphone Users to Get OS Update for Up to 3 Years

    LG Electronics has announced that it will continue to offer software upgrades for its smartphones for the next three years....

    module-4-img

    Realme C20, C21, and C25 Devices Launched in India Under Rs 11,000

    Realme has just launched three new entry-level smartphones in India. The new devices include the Realme C20, C21 and C25....

    Related Posts

    module-4-img

    WhatsApp Upgraded Business App Comes With New Shopping Features

    module-4-img

    India Needs Affordable Smartphone, Mobile Plans with Unlimited Data

    module-4-img

    Google’s Whitechapel Expected to be Behind Qualcomm, Apple Flagship Chipsets

    module-4-img

    Vivo Y72 5G Spotted on IMDA Certification Hinting Imminent Launch