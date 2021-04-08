Samsung Might Outsource its Future Cameras from Olympus: Report

The South Korean tech giant Samsung might enter into a partnership with the Japanese camera manufacturer Olympus to produce upcoming cameras for its flagship smartphones. Rumours started spreading about the same via a Twitter leak by heyitsyogesh which was later supported by Ice Universe on Weibo.

Olympus is a leading manufacturer of optical and reprography products from the time it began its operation in 1919. In case the partnership gets confirmed between both parties, Samsung will become one of the brands to have outsourced its camera from camera manufacturers besides Huawei, OnePlus and Vivo.

Samsung Might Partner With Olympus

According to a tweet by the tipster, Olympus has supposedly proposed Samsung for the collaboration, and the talks regarding the business are going according to the plans. Currently, Samsung manufactures its image sensors, but it is certainly looking forward to working with Olympus to produce high-quality photos and camera modules. The tweet also stated that the Olympus may produce the camera for Galaxy S22, which might enter the market by the first quarter of 2022.

Some additional pointers rumoured surrounding the partnership state that Samsung is currently working to manufacture a chip that is codenamed as Olympus. The Exynos processors have been tormented by a lot of negative criticisms; the upcoming one is likely to be its successor and hopefully for the good. The new Olympus chipset is presumed to surpass the current one and it is expected that it will show massive improvement.

Meanwhile, we can only wait for an official announcement to be made by Samsung or Olympus. As we have mentioned above that this only rumoured via a leak and only time will tell if the source can be considered credible or not but it will certainly be interesting to see the upgraded quality of cameras that will roll out after the collaboration, if it happens.