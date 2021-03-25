Vivo X60, Vivo X60 Pro and Vivo X60 Pro+ Launched in India in Partnership With Zeiss

Vivo has launched the X60 series smartphones for India today. The Chinese smartphone maker has partnered with Zeiss, an optics developer, to improve its cameras’ overall performance.

The Vivo X60 series comes with several camera enhancements. Vivo said that with the X60 series, users would get more precise wide-angle shots with enhanced clarity, less distortion, and true shape.

Further pictures taken by the Vivo X60 series devices will have ‘Zeiss T*’ coating that the company says will reduce ‘ghosting’ in the images. To improve the portrait shots, Vivo has worked with Zeiss to include the ‘Zeiss Biotar Portrait’ mode in the X60 series.

Taking a hint from the professional cameras, Vivo has also included ‘Gimbal Stabilisation 2.0’ on the X60 series. It will help users in taking much clearer and stable images. Vivo also announced the ‘Night Panorama’ mode exclusive for the X60 series in addition to the Ultra-Wide Night Mode, Long Exposure Mode, HDR Super Night Portrait, Pro Sports Mode, Extreme Night Vision 2.0, and Kids Snapshot mode.

All these features and modes will help the users take some brilliant shots with the Vivo X60 series devices.

Vivo X60 Pro+ Specifications

The Vivo X60 Pro+ comes with a 6.56-inch FHD+ AMOLED display. It supports 120Hz refresh rate and is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 SoC coupled with up to 12GB of RAM and 256GB of internal storage.

It has a quad-camera setup at the rear with a 50MP primary sensor, 48MP ultra-wide-angle sensor, a 30MP portrait sensor, and an 8MP periscope sensor. At the front, there is a 32MP sensor equipped for clicking pictures and recording videos.

The Vivo X60 Pro+ packs a 4,200mAh battery and also supports 55W fast-charging.

Vivo X60 Pro Specifications

The Vivo X60 Pro is only 7.59mm thick and comes with a flexible 3D Curved 6.56-inch AMOLED display. It can support 120Hz refresh rate and a touch sampling rate of 240Hz. The device’s display can touch a maximum brightness of up to 1300 nits and comes with support for HDR10+ format.

The device is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 870 SoC with up to 12GB of RAM and 256GB of internal storage.

In the camera department, the device features a triple camera setup at the rear. The primary sensor is a 48MP lens paired with a 13MP secondary sensor and another 13MP sensor. At the front, there is a 32MP sensor for clicking selfies and video calling.

The Vivo X60 Pro packs a 4,200mAh battery with support for 33W Flash Charge technology.

Vivo X60 Specifications

The Vivo X60 has all the same specifications as that of the Vivo X60 Pro. It is powered by the same Qualcomm Snapdragon 870 SoC coupled with up to 12GB of RAM and 256GB of internal storage.

The difference lies in the camera department. The Vivo X60 comes with a triple camera setup where the primary sensor is a 48MP lens without gimbal stabilisation. Other sensors are the same as that of the Vivo X60 Pro.

It also packs a 4200mAh battery with support for 33W Flash Charge technology.

Vivo X60, X60 Pro and X60 Pro+ Price

Both the Vivo X60 Pro and X60 Pro+ have launched in single memory and RAM variants. The Vivo X60 Pro+ will be available in 12GB+256GB for Rs 69,990 (Colour – Emperor Blue Vegan Leather finish).

The Vivo X60 Pro will be available in 12GB+256GB for Rs 49,990 (Colour – Shimmer Blue and Midnight Black).

Lastly, the vanilla Vivo X60 will be available in two variants. Its first variant with 8GB+128GB will be available for Rs 37,990 and the 12GB+256GB will be available for Rs 41,990. It will come in the same colours as that of the Vivo X60 Pro.

Pre-booking of the devices have started already, and the X60 series will be available for purchase from April 2, 2021.