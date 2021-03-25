Samsung Galaxy S20 FE 5G to Launch in India Next Week: Report

Samsung is all set to launch another 5G smartphone in India namely the Galaxy S20 FE 5G. The South Korean tech giant has already launched the S20 FE 4G in India last year. It will be yet another premium 5G smartphone available in India that is expected to be in direct competition with the OnePlus 9 series and the Vivo X60 series launched earlier today.

According to an IANS report, Samsung will go ahead with launching the 5G variant of its Galaxy S20 FE in India next week.

Samsung Galaxy S20 FE 5G Features (Expected)

In terms of features, we don’t expect the Galaxy S20 FE 5G to be much different from the S20 FE 4G. Of course, there will be a difference in the chipset, but the display of the device is expected to be the same as before.

It is expected to be powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 SoC coupled with up to 8GB of RAM and 128GB of internal storage. The device might feature a triple camera setup at the rear and a 32MP sensor at the front for selfies. It is expected to support the 30X Zoom feature as well.

The Galaxy S20 FE 5G might launch with a 6.5-inch Super AMOLED display with support for 120Hz refresh rate.

At present, any Samsung fan in India who wishes to purchase a flagship 5G device from the company is left with expensive options such as Galaxy S21 series and the Galaxy Note 20 Ultra 5G.

But with the launch of the Galaxy S20 FE 5G, Samsung users will finally get an option to purchase an affordable flagship 5G smartphone in India.

Samsung Galaxy S20 FE 5G Price (Expected)

The Galaxy S20 FE 4G is currently retailing for Rs 44,999 for its 8GB RAM and 128GB internal storage variant. We expect the 5G variant of the device to be launched under the price point of Rs 50,000 to compete with other affordable 5G flagships in India.